Around Town: Stanford student searches for personal assistant, offers $50 hourly rate

NEWS ALERT: Stanford and Packard nurses give their union OK to authorize a strike

The position requires a commitment of 15-20 hours a week, plus more hours on occasion. Each shift would last about eight hours and cover the afternoons, but on-call shifts may arise.

The part-time job near campus would involve running errands, such as grocery shopping; driving the student to appointments, stores and the airport; home organization; communicating with contractors/repairmen and her landlord; taking her cat to the vet; and managing her calendar.

"Applicants should have previous experience assisting a high-net-worth individual," according to the job listing shared on Indeed , which was posted on March 24 and has since expired. The opening was posted by Lambent, a boutique staffing agency based in New York City. A Lambent representative told SFGate that the listing was valid.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE EMPLOYER ... A college student's responsibilities can be overwhelming at times, from making sure assignments are turned in on time to figuring out their post-graduation plans. One Stanford University student is looking to lighten her load in an atypical way: hiring a personal assistant at an hourly rate of $50.

In the latest column, news about a personal assistant job posting for a Stanford student, the East Palo Alto City Council's appointment for interim city manager and Stanford alumni set to speak at commencement ceremonies this June.

Heisinger brings nearly two decades of experience as a manager and executive in local government to the role. Since joining the city in 2018, he has worked as housing manager and director of community and economic development. Since 2019, Heisinger has been assistant city manager.

"The city of East Palo Alto has an incredibly passionate and dedicated workforce," Heisinger said in a statement prior to Tuesday's vote. "I appreciate the City Council's confidence in me, and I'm excited to lead this team and continue our efforts during this pivotal time." The council unanimously approved the appointment.

Heisinger will become City Hall's top official once Jaime Fontes steps down from the role on April 30 after three years at the helm.

The assistant should also be a college graduate with "excellent written and verbal communication skills, and a professional demeanor." A screenshot of the job posting was shared on Twitter , where it received over 63,600 likes and more than 2,400 retweets.

"Frances Córdova and Reed Hastings are pathbreakers who will inspire our graduates," Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a press release . "Through their words and their examples, they will both lift the sights of our graduates beyond everyday concerns and encourage them to anticipate, with great optimism, the ways their Stanford experiences have helped prepare them to make the world a better place."

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings has been selected to address the Class of 2022 on June 12. Former NASA chief scientist Frances A. Córdova, currently president of the Science Philanthropy Alliance, will speak on June 11 to students who graduated in 2020 but only had a virtual ceremony. (The event also is open to 2021 graduates who didn't attend their commencement in person.)

Under the approved employment agreement, Heisinger will receive an annual salary of $222,500, in addition to benefits such as health coverage and pension contributions.

"Patrick is a seasoned local government executive, knows East Palo Alto well, and has been a driving force for many successful projects and management improvement in our city," Mayor Ruben Abrica said in the statement. "I believe Patrick will endeavor to have the full trust of the City Council and city staff during this executive transition."

Córdova graduated from Stanford with a bachelor's degree in English in 1969 and received her doctorate in physics from the California Institute of Technology. Her past positions include director of the National Science Foundation and chancellor of the University of California, Riverside.

Hastings, who graduated from Stanford in 1988 with a master's degree in artificial intelligence, was selected by Stanford's Office of the President, which received input from this year's senior class presidents. He previously served on the California State Board of Education and is currently a board member of multiple educational organizations, including KIPP Public Charter Schools.

Around Town: Stanford student searches for personal assistant, offers $50 hourly rate

Also, East Palo Alto appoints interim city manager and Stanford announces commencement speakers