Palo Alto's human resources director to retire in May

As Rumi Portillo looks to step down, city manager designates HR assistant director to replace her

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto Human Resources Director Rumi Portillo plans to retire at the end of May, City Manager Ed Shikada said in a report released Thursday.

Portillo, who began her Palo Alto position in January 2016, will be replaced in the department's top role by Sandra Blanch, a City Hall veteran who currently serves as assistant director of human resources. Blanch has worked for the city for 28 years and held a stint as interim director of Human Resources in 2011-2012.

"Over the past six years, HR Director Portillo and Assistant HR Director Sandra Blanch have worked in close collaboration to lead the City through many difficult personnel and policy issues," Shikada's report states. "Most recently, their strong management, effective leadership and around-the-clock support helped the organization navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Palo Alto is fortunate that Ms. Blanch has the qualifications, leadership, and skills to fill the position of Director."

The City Council is scheduled to approve Blanch's appointment on April 18. She will have an annual salary of $238,450.

Shikada plans to coordinate the appointment of Blanch to the department's top role to coincide with Portillo's retirement, according to the report.

