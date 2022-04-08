News

Bay Area cool down after short heat wave; winds a concern this weekend

Chances of rain in the forecast this Monday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 8, 2022, 9:26 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A biker rides on the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District's trail extension at the Ravenswood Preserve in East Palo Alto on Aug. 11, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area's mini-heat wave is winding down on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal but still cooler than Thursday.

Coastal areas will be be back in the 60s to low 80s while inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

The concern for forecasters now is winds, which are expected to ramp up in the north and east bay hills late Friday night and Saturday morning, and then continue Saturday night and Sunday morning.

After drier conditions from the week's heat wave, gusty conditions could bring fire weather concerns, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to cool down through the weekend and bring chances of rain on Monday, forecasters said.

