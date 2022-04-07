News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Earth Day study session; National Citizens Survey update

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 11.

STATE OF THE CITY ... Mayor Pat Burt will present his "State of the City'' address at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold its annual Earth Day study session, consider approving an ordinance to address ambiguities in height transitions, and review work plans for city boards and commissions. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m., Monday, April 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear an update on the National Citizens Survey and discuss the council's strategic priorities and values. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hear a report from its ad hoc committees. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, April 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

