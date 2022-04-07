Arts

[email protected] sets course for 'A Spanish Journey'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Apr 7, 2022
Time to read: about 1 minutes

[email protected]'s "Spanish Journey" program and concert features, clockwise from left, violinist Kristin Lee; pianist Soyeon Kate Lee; guitarist Oren Fader; soprano Jessica Rivera and cellist Clive Greensmith. Courtesy [email protected]

[email protected] is offering a voyage through Spain this weekend — musically speaking. Violinist Kristin Lee is curating "A Spanish Journey," a two-day event highlighting Spanish classical music.

"A Spanish Journey" is part of [email protected]'s series of Focus Residencies, which are like mini music festivals, with performances and a talk held over a weekend.

The journey kicks off April 8 with a "Behind the Music" program, which through discussion and musical demonstrations explores 19th- and 20th-century works and the influences that Spanish folk music had on these pieces.

The following day, April 9, offers full performances of the pieces discussed in the "Behind the Music" program, which includes Manuel de Falla's Siete canciones populares españolas for Voice and Guitar; Enrique Granados' Piano Trio, op. 50, H. 140 and Pablo de Sarasate's Concert Fantasy on Themes from Carmen for Violin and Piano, op. 25. The concert features Kristin Lee, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Jessica Rivera, soprano; Soyeon Kate Lee, piano; and Oren Fader, guitar.

[email protected] offers both in-person and streaming options for "Behind the Music" and the concert.

"Behind the Music'' takes place April 8, 7:30 p.m. The concert takes place April 9, 4 p.m. Both in-person events will be held on the Menlo School campus, 50 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton. For more information, visit musicatmenlo.org.

