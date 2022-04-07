Midtown resident robbed at gunpoint after online meetup goes awry

A Midtown resident who invited a woman he met online into his home early Thursday morning was robbed at gunpoint minutes later by a man believed to be her accomplice, Palo Alto police said.

The robbery occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of Sutter Avenue, just off of Middlefield Road, according to a police news release. The resident, who's in his 30s, reportedly called the police at about 1:30 a.m. to report that someone had just robbed him of his laptop and thousands of dollars in cash.

A police investigation revealed that the man met a woman online and invited her to his home at about 1 a.m. Shortly after she came to the residence, the man heard a knock at his door. When he opened the door, a man brandishing a silver handgun entered the house and took a laptop computer and an envelope containing several thousand dollars. The armed man and the woman then left together, according to the police.

The resident could not say whether they left in the same car, which direction they fled to or which vehicle or vehicles they used.

Police believe the armed man and the woman were working in concert, the news release states. There have been no similar incidents reported recently in Palo Alto, according to the police.