News

Midtown resident robbed at gunpoint after online meetup goes awry

Police: Armed man took off with laptop, cash

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 7, 2022, 1:22 pm 5
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Midtown resident who invited a woman he met online into his home early Thursday morning was robbed at gunpoint minutes later by a man believed to be her accomplice, Palo Alto police said.

Palo Alto police are looking for a man and a woman who allegedly stole cash and a laptop from his home on April 7, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images.

The robbery occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of Sutter Avenue, just off of Middlefield Road, according to a police news release. The resident, who's in his 30s, reportedly called the police at about 1:30 a.m. to report that someone had just robbed him of his laptop and thousands of dollars in cash.

A police investigation revealed that the man met a woman online and invited her to his home at about 1 a.m. Shortly after she came to the residence, the man heard a knock at his door. When he opened the door, a man brandishing a silver handgun entered the house and took a laptop computer and an envelope containing several thousand dollars. The armed man and the woman then left together, according to the police.

The resident could not say whether they left in the same car, which direction they fled to or which vehicle or vehicles they used.

Police believe the armed man and the woman were working in concert, the news release states. There have been no similar incidents reported recently in Palo Alto, according to the police.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Midtown resident robbed at gunpoint after online meetup goes awry

Police: Armed man took off with laptop, cash

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 7, 2022, 1:22 pm

A Midtown resident who invited a woman he met online into his home early Thursday morning was robbed at gunpoint minutes later by a man believed to be her accomplice, Palo Alto police said.

The robbery occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of Sutter Avenue, just off of Middlefield Road, according to a police news release. The resident, who's in his 30s, reportedly called the police at about 1:30 a.m. to report that someone had just robbed him of his laptop and thousands of dollars in cash.

A police investigation revealed that the man met a woman online and invited her to his home at about 1 a.m. Shortly after she came to the residence, the man heard a knock at his door. When he opened the door, a man brandishing a silver handgun entered the house and took a laptop computer and an envelope containing several thousand dollars. The armed man and the woman then left together, according to the police.

The resident could not say whether they left in the same car, which direction they fled to or which vehicle or vehicles they used.

Police believe the armed man and the woman were working in concert, the news release states. There have been no similar incidents reported recently in Palo Alto, according to the police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
6 hours ago

Do people actually invite someone they have just met on the internet into their home? Do people actually go into the home of someone they have just met on the internet?

This shows exactly why not!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Donald
Registered user
South of Midtown
4 hours ago
Donald, South of Midtown
Registered user
4 hours ago

They swiped and left. The victim should have swiped left.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Mondoman
Registered user
Green Acres
3 hours ago
Mondoman, Green Acres
Registered user
3 hours ago

This may have been a case of purchasing "services" or "goods" online for delivery *in* the home.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Hulkamania
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
3 hours ago
Hulkamania, Duveneck/St. Francis
Registered user
3 hours ago

The old way of meeting someone is better. In a bar, face to face, drunk. Today, of course, you need to be wary of someone spiking your drink.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
58 minutes ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
58 minutes ago

Unless he hired a "lady of the night" a woman willing to show up at 1:00 a.m. on a weeknight at a stranger's home -- someone she met on the internet is a red flag. An envelope with several thousand dollars cash? Was that the "fee," or does he leave that much cash in the home?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.