Midtown resident robbed at gunpoint after online meetup goes awry

A Midtown resident who invited a woman he met online into his home early Thursday morning was robbed at gunpoint minutes later by a man believed to be her accomplice, Palo Alto police said.
The robbery occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of Sutter Avenue, just off of Middlefield Road, according to a police news release. The resident, who's in his 30s, reportedly called the police at about 1:30 a.m. to report that someone had just robbed him of his laptop and thousands of dollars in cash.
A police investigation revealed that the man met a woman online and invited her to his home at about 1 a.m. Shortly after she came to the residence, the man heard a knock at his door. When he opened the door, a man brandishing a silver handgun entered the house and took a laptop computer and an envelope containing several thousand dollars. The armed man and the woman then left together, according to the police.
The resident could not say whether they left in the same car, which direction they fled to or which vehicle or vehicles they used.
Police believe the armed man and the woman were working in concert, the news release states. There have been no similar incidents reported recently in Palo Alto, according to the police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Do people actually invite someone they have just met on the internet into their home? Do people actually go into the home of someone they have just met on the internet?
This shows exactly why not!
South of Midtown
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
They swiped and left. The victim should have swiped left.
Green Acres
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
This may have been a case of purchasing "services" or "goods" online for delivery *in* the home.
Duveneck/St. Francis
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The old way of meeting someone is better. In a bar, face to face, drunk. Today, of course, you need to be wary of someone spiking your drink.
another community
58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
Unless he hired a "lady of the night" a woman willing to show up at 1:00 a.m. on a weeknight at a stranger's home -- someone she met on the internet is a red flag. An envelope with several thousand dollars cash? Was that the "fee," or does he leave that much cash in the home?