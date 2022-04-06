Stanford's Cantor Arts Center announces Bay Area native as new director

Bay Area native Veronica Roberts will take over as director of the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University this summer, after working at the University of Texas at Austin since 2013.

Roberts will begin her new job leading the museum, which is free and open to the public, on July 5. She currently works as the curator of modern and contemporary art at the Blanton Museum of Art at UT Austin, according to a Stanford news release.

"I am thrilled to be returning to the Bay Area and to a museum I visited countless times with my grandmother, who volunteered for the Cantor," Roberts said in the release. "I look forward to sharing the work of many of the most exciting regional, national and international artists working today at the museum."

The Cantor Arts Center's prior head, Susan Dackerman, stepped down in 2020 amid allegations that the museum was a "toxic workplace." Maude Brezinski and Elizabeth Mitchell subsequently took over as interim co-directors of the Cantor.

In her current job at the Blanton, Roberts has been involved in curating nationally touring exhibitions, including "Nina Katchadourian: Curiouser," which also came to the Cantor in 2017. She came up with the idea for the first "outdoor sound art gallery," which is set to open on the Blanton's grounds next year, according to the release. During the pandemic, she helped create "Texas Talks Art," a series of weekly 30-minute virtual conversations between an artist and a curator.