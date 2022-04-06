News

Bay Area in store for 3 days of higher temps starting Wednesday

Cooler weather expected by this weekend

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 6, 2022, 8:54 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area is expected to see temperatures rise 5 to 15 degrees above normal during a heat wave starting April 6, 2022. Photo by Anuragrana18 obtained via Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

A heat wave forecast for the Bay Area is still on track to heat up the region from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be 5 to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s at the coast, and 80s to near 90 for inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the heat wave will ramp up and could break a few records, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s at the coast and upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

On Friday, the heat will persist but gradually cool, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s at the coast and 80s to lower 90s inland.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The weekend will bring cooler weather, and the temperature will change from Thursday to Saturday by 15 to 25 degrees, the weather service said.

By early next week, highs are forecast to be in the 60s.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bay Area in store for 3 days of higher temps starting Wednesday

Cooler weather expected by this weekend

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 6, 2022, 8:54 am

A heat wave forecast for the Bay Area is still on track to heat up the region from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be 5 to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s at the coast, and 80s to near 90 for inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the heat wave will ramp up and could break a few records, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s at the coast and upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

On Friday, the heat will persist but gradually cool, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s at the coast and 80s to lower 90s inland.

The weekend will bring cooler weather, and the temperature will change from Thursday to Saturday by 15 to 25 degrees, the weather service said.

By early next week, highs are forecast to be in the 60s.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.