Bay Area in store for 3 days of higher temps starting Wednesday

A heat wave forecast for the Bay Area is still on track to heat up the region from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be 5 to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s at the coast, and 80s to near 90 for inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the heat wave will ramp up and could break a few records, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s at the coast and upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

On Friday, the heat will persist but gradually cool, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s at the coast and 80s to lower 90s inland.