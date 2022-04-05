Palo Alto opts to keep police radios encrypted

Like most other jurisdictions in Santa Clara County, Palo Alto moved to encryption in response to an October 2020 memo from the state Department of Justice, which directed all law enforcement agencies to take steps to protect personal identifiable information such as social security numbers and criminal records.

Instead, council members pinned their hopes for restoring transparency in the Police Department on an unproven tool: an online map that would give near real-time information about police incidents. City Manager Ed Shikada and Jonsen said they will work with the police unions to refine the tool, even as they warned that officers within the department are concerned that providing specific location about incidents to the public in real time would cause safety issues.

But by the end of the debate, only Council member Greer Stone favored reverting the department's radio to an unencrypted channel and developing policies to avoid broadcasting personal information, as required by a recent directive by the state Department of Justice. While most of his colleagues shared his sentiment about the declining transparency in the department, they opted to keep the policy in place out of concern that making the switch to unencrypted radio would make it more difficult for the city to communicate with other departments during incidents involving mutual aid.

During a long discussion that stretched well past midnight, council members repeatedly acknowledged that Police Chief Robert Jonsen's abrupt move in January 2021 to encrypt radio communications conflicts with the public's right to know about what's happening in the community and hinders the media's ability to cover breaking news. They also largely supported a bill proposed by state Sen. Josh Becker that would require law enforcement agencies to make radio communications accessible while protecting personally identifiable information.

Stone was one of several council members, along with Mayor Pat Burt and Council member Tom DuBois, who have expressed reservations over the past year about the city's move to encrypted radio. On Monday, however, both Burt and DuBois declined to follow Stone's lead on encryption and instead favored exploring other technological solutions that would allow the media to stay informed about police activities.

"I think it's absolutely critical that we're trying to restore that faith in police, especially given such a large breakdown in trust and faith in law enforcement institutions across the country in the last several years," Council member Greer Stone said. "I think this issue is far more important than ever before and really does require transparency.

Palo Alto, like most other Santa Clara County cities, abruptly switched to full encryption and in doing so took away the ability of the media and other members of the public to monitor police activities through scanners -- a practice that has been central to covering breaking news for at least 70 years.

The memo gave law enforcement agencies two options for complying: encrypting all radio communications or adopting policies that protect personal identifiable information while keeping all other radio communication unencrypted. Some agencies, including the California Highway Patrol and the cities of East Palo Alto, Palo Alto and Roseville, complied with the DOJ mandate by adopting new policies. The California Highway Patrol, for example, has a policy of avoiding transmitting a name of an individual in conjunction with other personally identifiable information over its unencrypted radio. If that addition is necessary, a state trooper would transmit it using a computer in their vehicle or through other means.

Johnson said one of the chief benefits of having journalists listen in on police radio communications is that it allows them to quell rumors that are spreading on social media and prevent unnecessary panic. He cited one incident in 2018 in which Palo Alto High School was locked down because someone called the police to report a planned shooting – an incident that was later deemed to be a hoax. Another high-profile incident occurred in 2019, when a suspected bank robber entered and ran through Paly campus before being captured by the police.

Local media publishers, meanwhile, pressed the council to restore unencrypted radio communications. Bill Johnson, CEO of Embarcadero Media and publisher of Palo Alto Weekly, and Dave Price, publisher of Daily Post, both described the critical role that listening to the police scanner plays in the news-gathering process.

Most council members agreed that if the map tool is improved so that it provides nearly real-time information as well as a more exact location, it could be an effective alternative to radio communication.

The most promising solution, they argued, is an online map that the city unveiled last year, which gives basic information about police incidents. Because the map doesn't describe the incidents or display them until after they occur, it has been characterized as functionally useless for reporters trying to cover news by two newspaper publishers who testified in front of the council Monday. In addition, the map offers only approximate locations of where the incidents occur, making it all but impossible for the media to follow up.

The decision rankled Price, who suggested that the tool proposed by the council would be useless if the information is delayed. Several council members also suggested that the city should be considering the needs of the map's users – and not just the police union – as it develops the tool.

Though Burt had acknowledged the inherent tension between the DOJ directive and the First Amendment right to a free press, he ultimately refrained from specifying how much delay should be allowed before an event is posted on the map, leaving the issue for the Police Department to decide in consultation with its union.

Burt also favored an improved streaming service, though he was open to delaying the information by up to 15 minutes after police expressed reservations about displaying the information in real time. Assistant Chief Andrew Binder said that when the city was putting the online map together, officers expressed reservations about their movements being "more accessible and more easily tracked" on an online map than over the radio.

"I think we need to change the delay to not when it's over but when it's in progress," DuBois said. "I think we need to show the precise location."

A major concern for both Jonsen and the City Council is interoperability. Palo Alto is a member of the Silicon Valley Regional Interoperability Authority (SVRIA), a regional agency that is responsible for coordinating communication between law enforcement agencies throughout the county. On March 31, the agency's Executive Director Eric Nickel issued a memo warning that if Palo Alto were to switch to unencrypted radios, it would set up a "demanding situation for dispatchers, field personnel, and contact compliance." Specifically, it would require Palo Alto responders and dispatches to take the extra step of switching to encrypted mode before they are patched into an encrypted "talk group" with other agencies.

"We still have an unencrypted channel available to us," Jonsen said. "The Roseville model is a possibility. We probably have to do an impact analysis on how to do what with the resources we have but we could do that."

Though Jonsen has repeatedly opposed getting away from encryption, he acknowledged on Monday that the department has a few other alternatives. These include switching to the CHP model or following the lead of Roseville, which broadcasts all personal identifiable information on an encrypted channel while providing basic information about police activity on the unencrypted one. This, however, would require the city to have a dedicated dispatcher broadcasting on the unencrypted channel.

The two publishers pushed back against arguments that Jonsen had articulated in a recent memo suggesting that switching away from encryption is technically infeasible. Price noted that two neighboring jurisdictions that Palo Alto regularly interacts with – Menlo Park and East Palo Alto – both use unencrypted radio communications.

"This is an example of something that traditionally has been available to the public since the late 1940s and now is being taken away," Price said. "It's a great concern."

Price emphasized the value that real-time radio communication plays in covering breaking news such as floods and other severe weather events. Reporters monitor the scanner to learn where accidents are occurring and then use the information to get the scene and report on the conditions. And during major crimes, it's important for a reporter to get to the incident so that they can talk to witnesses, something that cannot be done if they have to wait until press releases to learn about breaking news.

"We're able to provide that after having vetted that information and having some of the benefit of having listened to the police radio," Johnson said. "That's an example of a public service being performed not for use later in the newspaper but for the immediate goal of quelling rumors, making sure real time information is getting to people and you don't have anxiety, panic where it's not needed in the community."

Palo Alto opts to keep police radios encrypted

Despite concerns about lack of transparency, City Council votes to retain contentious policy