Four teens arrested for Stanford Shopping Center robbery

Palo Alto police arrested four teenagers on Monday evening after they allegedly robbed a woman at Stanford Shopping Center and attempted to take her car, the department said in a press release issued Tuesday.

The woman was sitting in her parked car at about 6 p.m. when one of the teens reportedly entered her passenger door and demanded her purse and keys. A second youth opened her driver's side door and also demanded her purse.

The woman relinquished her belongings and fled on foot. She saw that a total of four people were now inside her car, police said. The victim and a good Samaritan returned and saw the teens unsuccessfully attempt to start the car. The group of four fled on foot toward El Camino Real after noticing they were being watched, she told police. The woman was not injured.

A police sergeant spotted four males matching the description of the alleged carjackers at the downtown Palo Alto Caltrain station and detained them. One of the teens had the woman's stolen property in his possession, police said.

Three of the boys are 16 years old and one is 14 years old. All are Oakland residents, police said. They were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, attempted carjacking and conspiracy, which are all felonies. Their names and booking photos are not being released because of their ages, police said.