News

Los Altos High student dies in a 'potential fentanyl poisoning'

Few details released while investigation is in early stages, police say

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 4, 2022, 9:09 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police and high school officials say a Los Altos High School student has died in a "potential fentanyl poisoning."

A Los Altos High School student has died in what the Mountain View Police Department is calling a "potential fentanyl poisoning,"

Few details about the death have been released by law enforcement or school officials. Citing an ongoing investigation in its early stages, the Police Department said in a Friday, April 1, press release that it would not yet be naming the student or giving other details.

"Please know we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to get you more information and to find out how this tragedy occurred," Mountain View police said. "As soon as we can share more, we will."

Fentanyl-laced pills tend to be blue, circular tablets with an embossed "M" on one side and "30" on the other. Courtesy Santa Clara County.

Law enforcement officials don't yet know how the student obtained the drug, nor whether other students may be in possession of narcotics, the press release stated. Police are urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of illicit drug use.

"We know that a family is grieving, that a school community is grieving, and that we have pulled in every available resource to try and bring justice to the student and their family," police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In a message to families on Friday afternoon, the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District shared the news of the death, as well as offer grief support resources for students and staff in the coming week, the district said. Students may also reach out to their counselor or an administrator for help. More resources are available at kara-grief.org or allcove.org/centers/palo-alto.

"We know that any loss, particularly that of a young person, is tragic," the school district said. "Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and school community."

Anyone with information that might help the police department's investigation is being asked to contact Sgt. David Fisher at [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Los Altos High student dies in a 'potential fentanyl poisoning'

Few details released while investigation is in early stages, police say

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 4, 2022, 9:09 am

A Los Altos High School student has died in what the Mountain View Police Department is calling a "potential fentanyl poisoning,"

Few details about the death have been released by law enforcement or school officials. Citing an ongoing investigation in its early stages, the Police Department said in a Friday, April 1, press release that it would not yet be naming the student or giving other details.

"Please know we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to get you more information and to find out how this tragedy occurred," Mountain View police said. "As soon as we can share more, we will."

Law enforcement officials don't yet know how the student obtained the drug, nor whether other students may be in possession of narcotics, the press release stated. Police are urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of illicit drug use.

"We know that a family is grieving, that a school community is grieving, and that we have pulled in every available resource to try and bring justice to the student and their family," police said.

In a message to families on Friday afternoon, the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District shared the news of the death, as well as offer grief support resources for students and staff in the coming week, the district said. Students may also reach out to their counselor or an administrator for help. More resources are available at kara-grief.org or allcove.org/centers/palo-alto.

"We know that any loss, particularly that of a young person, is tragic," the school district said. "Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and school community."

Anyone with information that might help the police department's investigation is being asked to contact Sgt. David Fisher at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.