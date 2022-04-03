News

Around Town: Palo Alto Humane Society seeks entries for story contest

Also, Stanford Children's Health uses $70M donation to open new center

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

From left, Amara Fernandes, Macy Li and Vandana Ravi pose for a photo with Barron Park donkey Perry at Bol Park in Palo Alto on May 28, 2019 after the Palo Alto Humane Society's Ambassadors for Compassion short story competition awards ceremony. Fernandes and Li were received honorable mentions and Ravi was the first-place winner for her story "Snapshot," which centered around the donkeys. Photo by Veronica Weber.

In the latest column, news about the Palo Alto Humane Society's fourth annual "Ambassadors of Compassion" story writing contest and Stanford Children's Health opening a new center through a $70 million donation.

SEEKING ANIMAL STORIES ...The Palo Alto Humane Society's "Ambassadors of Compassion" story writing contest is back for a fourth consecutive year. The competition is open to seventh and eighth grade students in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Entries can be fiction or nonfiction. They must be between 800 and 1,000 words and demonstrate how animals and people help each other.

"There are so many ways animals help people. From companionship to therapy to farm and rescue work, our bonds with animals and the ways in which we help each other are many," program director Carole Hyde said in a press release.

Students interested in joining the contest can find inspiration from the previous first-place winners. Vandana Ravi's 2019 story drew from the donkeys at Barron Park and later turned into "Snapshot," a book being sold by the humane society. Aaron Huang's 2020 story, titled "The Sun," centers on a mother dog stuck in a puppy mill. Cindy Lin was last year's winner for her piece titled "A Silent Cry for Help."

Cash prizes will be awarded to this year's winners: The first-place student will be awarded $500, and two runner-ups will receive $200 each. Winning entries will be published on the society's website. The deadline to enter is by midnight on May 31. Additional contest details can be found at 650-424-1901 or paloaltohumane.org.

A healing garden outside the sanctuary at the new Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Photo by Veronica Weber.

FINDING THE ROOT CAUSE ... Stanford Children's Health has launched its new Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Celiac Disease, thanks to an anonymous $70 million donation, according to a March 28 Stanford news release.

Led by Dr. Michael J. Rosen, the new center allows researchers to increase care for children suffering from both diseases. "The joint services we offer will give children from birth to age 22 the best chance to live full and productive lives," Rosen said in a statement.

The center will bring together scientists from multiple areas of study at the university, including microbiome science, human immunology, genetics, epithelial biology, biomedical engineering and data science. "This collaborative work can make a real difference in the coming years by improving our ability to personalize treatment, curate biospecimens and patient-reported outcomes data for the world's investigators and develop clear guidance on which drugs are the safest and most effective for each child," Rosen said.

The center also has received financial support from National Institutes of Health grants and foundation-funded research programs. To learn more about the center, visit ibdceliac.stanfordchildrens.org.

