Around Town: Palo Alto Humane Society seeks entries for story contest

In the latest column, news about the Palo Alto Humane Society's fourth annual "Ambassadors of Compassion" story writing contest and Stanford Children's Health opening a new center through a $70 million donation.

SEEKING ANIMAL STORIES ...The Palo Alto Humane Society's "Ambassadors of Compassion" story writing contest is back for a fourth consecutive year. The competition is open to seventh and eighth grade students in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Entries can be fiction or nonfiction. They must be between 800 and 1,000 words and demonstrate how animals and people help each other.

"There are so many ways animals help people. From companionship to therapy to farm and rescue work, our bonds with animals and the ways in which we help each other are many," program director Carole Hyde said in a press release.

Students interested in joining the contest can find inspiration from the previous first-place winners. Vandana Ravi's 2019 story drew from the donkeys at Barron Park and later turned into "Snapshot," a book being sold by the humane society. Aaron Huang's 2020 story, titled "The Sun," centers on a mother dog stuck in a puppy mill. Cindy Lin was last year's winner for her piece titled "A Silent Cry for Help."