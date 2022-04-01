Mountain View police release findings of investigation into crash that killed 13-year-old

Graham Middle School student Andre Retana had fallen off his bicycle in front of a construction truck, whose driver could not see the child prior to the March 17 crash in Mountain View that killed the 13-year-old, according to findings of an investigation released by the city's Police Department.

Two weeks after the fatal collision at the corner of El Camino Real, Grant Road and state Route 237 in Mountain View, the Police Department released the findings of its investigation in a Thursday, March 31 public letter.

Andre was riding his bicycle from behind the Alliance gas station in the truck's right-side blind spot and then fell off his bike in front of the truck, police said. The truck driver came to a complete stop at a red light and traffic was clear before he turned right onto eastbound El Camino Real. The driver did not realize he had been involved in the crash until bystanders told him, according to police, who are not releasing the driver's name.

Emergency responders came to the scene of the collision on the morning of March 17 and Andre was transported to the hospital, where he died. An 8th grader at Graham, Andre is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing kid who loved sports and couldn't wait to start school at Mountain View High in the fall. His death has led to an outpouring of community support, including a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $123,000 for his family.

"The fatal collision that claimed the life of one of our young community members is not one we will soon forget," the Police Department wrote. "Like you, we have been struggling to comprehend that day."