PUBLIC AGENDA: Police annual report; Cal. Ave. streetscape improvements

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 4.

CITY COUNCIL... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of its labor negotiations with various unions. The council then plans to review work plans to implement its 2022 priorities; hear an annual report from the Palo Alto Police Department and consider potential alternatives to radio encryption; and clarify protocols for in-person attendance for local boards and commissions. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss financial business models for Palo Alto Fiber, the capital improvement plan for the wastewater utility, recruitment for the commission and commission assignments for Sustainability/Climate Action Plan working groups. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss a sign exemption for the new public safety building at 250 Sherman Ave., review the design of a proposed office building at 3300 El Camino Real, and discuss California Avenue streetscape improvements and the board's work plan and annual report. The meeting will begin on Thursday, April 7, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.