Redwood City's Dragon Theatre expanding into San Jose

"So all of our Dragon Theatre class (in Redwood City) will be through our community partners," said Holman. "We're continuing to lean on our community partnerships to find spaces to have our programs. People are pretty excited about hosting us, which we're excited about."

Instead, its main office will be in San Jose, but it will still provide youth classes in Redwood City even without a physical location.

But this doesn't mean goodbye for good, said Emily Holman, communications director for Dragon Theatre, adding that Dragon Theatre is not leaving the community altogether.

As registration opens for youth theatre classes this spring, Dragon Theatre has announced that it is in the process of expanding from its Redwood City location to a San Jose office.

"Little Dragons is a new class, and it's a version of an online class we started in COVID to drive community among parents and creative youth," Holman said, adding that the class is now an in-person class taught at the Red Morton Community Center.

Children as young as 3 years old can sign up for classes in a class called "Little Dragons," she said.

Holman said that spring classes in Redwood City will be hosted at the Red Morton Community Center, and summer classes will be hosted at Casa Circulo Cultural.

The community in Redwood City in Redwood City, really, we found, loves this program," she said, referring to the youth classes. "So, we didn't want to move from here. Like we never want the idea that we'll leave Redwood City because we really love it here."

"I think they offer really valuable self-confidence, skill-building and socializing skills, which, especially in these days, you can't get enough of," Holman said.

As for the San Jose expansion, Dragon Theatre plans to start with one adult improv course called Improv For All, which began March 19 and continues through mid-April, Holman said.

Other classes being offered this spring include Acting and Scene study course for ages 11-18, Creative Play for ages 8-10 and Storytelling and Play for ages 5-7. Holman expects about 12-15 students per class.

Redwood City's Dragon Theatre expanding into San Jose

Company is not leaving the community altogether

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 29, 2022, 5:02 pm

Michelle Iracheta writes for the Redwood City Pulse, a sister website of PaloAltoOnline.com.