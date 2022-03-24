News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Business tax poll; review of Castilleja School's redevelopment proposal

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Mar 24, 2022, 3:29 pm
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 28.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear an update on community engagement and discuss a second poll pertaining to the business tax measure that the city is planning to place on the 2022 ballot. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review Castilleja School's proposal to redevelop its campus at 1310 Bryant St. and discuss revisions to "conditional use permit" thresholds to support retail and other types of businesses. The meeting will begin on Wednesday, March 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

