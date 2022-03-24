Arts

Mountain View hosts multicultural festival Saturday

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 24, 2022, 1:39 pm

Ballet Folklórico México Danza performs at the city of Mountain View's Multicultural Festival on March 26. Courtesy Ballet Folklórico México Danza.

The city of Mountain View is hosting a festival celebrating the cultural diversity of the community with performances by over a dozen groups representing cultures from all over the world. Fourteen local arts and cultural groups will take the stage throughout the day to present musical, dance and martial arts performances.

The event takes place March 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.

In addition to a day packed with performances, the event also offers booths from various community and cultural groups and crafts.

For more information and full schedule of performances, visit mountainview.gov.

