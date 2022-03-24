News

Former HP employee pleads guilty to defrauding company of $5M

Money spent on luxury items, including high-end cars and purses

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 24, 2022, 9:22 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding HP Inc. of more than $5 million while working as a planning manager for the Palo Alto-based company. Courtesy Getty Images.

A former HP Inc. employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she siphoned more than $5 million from her Palo Alto-based employer over nearly four years, using the money to pay for expensive cars, designer handbags and other luxury items.

Shelbee Szeto's guilty pleas in an Oakland courtroom to wire fraud, money laundering and a tax charge came with a long list of items she was forfeiting, including a 2020 Tesla sedan, a 2021 Porsche SUV and several bags and purses from Dior, Gucci, Hermes, and Chanel, federal prosecutors said.

Szeto, 30, of Fremont, is accused of defrauding the computer company while she was employed as an executive assistant and finance planning manager from August 2017 to June 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Her job consisted of making payments to HP vendors and she was given multiple company credit cards to make the payments. But rather than make payments, Szeto instead directed about $4.8 million in unauthorized payments from her HP commercial credit cards to several Square, PayPal and Stripe merchant accounts under her control, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A plea agreement in the case outlines the scheme, describing how Szeto set up bogus merchant accounts with PayPal, Stripe and Square that were under her control, but represented as legitimate vendors. Using multiple American Express commercial credit cards that were for supposed to be only for business expenses, she sent payments to the bogus accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Szeto allegedly uploaded falsified invoices to HP's internal system and falsely represented to HP that the payments were made to legitimate vendors. Prosecutors said she also made false representations to Square that the payments sent from the credit cards were sent to HP's approved vendors for legitimate business transactions and falsely represented to her bank that the money from HP was for legitimate business transactions.

In addition to the $4.8 million she allegedly diverted from HP accounts to accounts she controlled, Szeto also tried to steal another $330,000 from HP, prosecutors said.

Szeto acknowledged that the total loss and attempted loss from her scheme was at least $5.2 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Besides, cars and designer handbags, Szeto also forfeited the proceeds of a First Republic Bank account, a collection of jewelry and timepieces including necklaces, rings, pendants and watches from Rolex, Bulgari, Audemars Pignet, and Cartier.

In all, the list has 161 items, some of which include multiple items such as "7 necklaces with clover-shaped design," "6 gold necklaces with pendants" and "26 pairs of earrings."

Szeto was charged Feb. 11 with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and one count of filing a false tax return.

On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to all five counts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Szeto's sentencing is set for for July 20.

Comments

Barron Parker Too
Registered user
Barron Park
44 minutes ago
Barron Parker Too, Barron Park
Registered user
44 minutes ago

Most people who are successful at embezzling large amounts of money over several years are psychopaths. After they are caught, they typically serve short sentences because judges don't understand that they are serial thieves: once they are back on the street, they will adopt a new identity in another state and do it all over again. They get away with it because they are slick, very good manipulators, relatively fearless in their actions, and have plans B, C, etc to deflect any suspicion that may come up. The only way to protect society is to put them away for a long time, and then to follow them after they are out with many years of probation.

The world expert on psychopathy is Robert Hare:
Web Link

His checklist is the standard used for diagnosis.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

