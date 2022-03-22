Council gives up grant funding for south Palo Alto bike projects

The city's Office of Transportation argued in a report that the deadline cannot be met thanks to a combination of staffing shortages and the council's shifting priorities. The VTA advised the city that it would need to complete its outreach, design and environmental review by Oct. 1, the deadline for submitting the design package to the state Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for processing. The effort to prepare the documents was further complicated by the departure of the senior transportation planner who spearheaded the project in July 2021 and by the city's inability to hire contractors to help manage the project. The city finally hired a new staff member in February 2022.

On Monday, the council dealt the project a major blow when it voted 5-1, with Greg Tanaka dissenting and Tom DuBois absent, to relinquish the grant funding, which was awarded by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) through the One Bay Area Grant 2 program (VERBS is program within OBAG grant). The $919,000 grant stipulated that the city must initiate construction by January 2023.

Despite initial enthusiasm among city staff and the Palo Alto City Council, the project never took off. Residents along East Meadow raised alarms about the prospect of losing about 80 parking spots east of Middlefield Road to make way for a protected bikeway, which they claimed is not needed in this area. Facing opposition, the council agreed in August to revise the proposal and settle for narrowing car lanes and adding green paint and road markings designating the roads as a bike route.

The funding, which was provided to the city in 2017, was intended for the construction of separated bike paths and traffic-calming measures on segments of East Meadow Drive and Fabian Way, as well as at the Waverley Avenue multiuse bike path between East Meadow and East Charleston Road, next to Mitchell Park. The project would have been funded through a grant program known as the Vehicle Emissions Reductions Based at Schools (VERBS), which focuses on prominent school corridors. The segment in south Palo Alto includes JLS Middle School and Fairmeadow and Herbert Hoover elementary schools and Kehillah High School.

"Will the city obtain a grant to do the south Palo Alto bikeway project in the future? Maybe, maybe not," Liberman said. "Maybe Palo Alto will never have the south Palo Alto bikeway."

Some bike advocates expressed disappointment about the loss of grant funding. Art Liberman, vice chair of the Palo Alto Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, lamented the city's move to relinquish the grant. Speaking for himself and not as a representative of the committee, Liberman argued that the city is giving up a figurative "bird in hand" for a speculative "two in the bush" that it may never catch.

Staff plans to reapply for the grant in the next round of the OBAG program, which is scheduled for May 2022. In the meantime, transportation staff plans to shift its focus on planning bike and pedestrian improvements on California Avenue and a segment of Ramona Street near Hamilton Avenue. Both streets were closed to cars during the pandemic and the council expressed a preference last month to keep them car-free for the foreseeable future, though it has yet to put this decision to a formal vote.

"Not meeting the deadline will be marked as a project delivery failure by regional and state funders and will count against the City in future funding applications, whereas returning the funds does not jeopardize the City's future grant prospects," the report states.

City staff were also advised by the VTA that even if Palo Alto submitted the documents to Caltrans by early October, there is a strong chance that the Caltrans would take too long to process the application, thus jeopardizing the city's ability to meet its deadline.

The council action to relinquish the funds took place on its "consent calendar," a list of items that get approved by a single vote without any debate. The only dissenter was Tanaka, who said he was "puzzled" by the proposal to give up the grant funding and suggested that the city could have done a better job scheduling the bikeway project.

"Both City staff and volunteers have put a lot of work into this project already, and a lot of this work will have to be redone in order to reapply for funding in May; a large and expensive waste of resources," his letter states.

Arnout Boelens, who advocates for bike improvements, also lamented the loss of funding. Why, he asked in a letter, was the City Council not previously notified that the California Avenue and Ramona Street projects jeopardize the city's efforts in south Palo Alto?

Council gives up grant funding for south Palo Alto bike projects

Staffing shortages, shifting priorities and disagreements stifle city's progress on East Meadow Drive and Fabian Way bikeways