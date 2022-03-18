After two years of COVID, where do we go from here?

It began with isolated and untimely deaths: a cruise ship passenger, a Silicon Valley worker. Then, one by one, counties began to declare local health emergencies.
Bans on large gatherings followed. Sports leagues canceled their seasons. Countries across the globe hurriedly instituted travel bans. And finally, on March 16, 2020, six Bay Area counties announced that all persons should stay at home until April 7 — the most severe directive at the time in the U.S.
It's been a long two years since, filled with public health mandates, littered with PPE, and marked by wave after wave of variants of the coronavirus. But as the omicron surge wanes and health leaders declare that we can go almost anywhere without a mask (though face coverings continue to be strongly recommended), the staff of the Palo Alto Weekly and Almanac decided to ask community members and leaders to take stock of what we as a community face. As we emerge from the pandemic, here's what they had to say.
When COVID-19 jolted Silicon Valley's famously disruptive work culture in March 2020, the shakeup was swift, dramatic and grossly uneven.
For Palo Alto's tech workers, attorneys and executives, Zoom calls and Slack chats from home quickly became the new norm, even as nurses, cashiers, cooks, delivery workers and other "essential" employees continued to endure the health risks of reporting for duty in the midst of a pandemic.
Two years later, as the pandemic is starting to morph into a more enduring but less lethal endemic phase, these work habits are proving difficult to shake, with recent surveys suggesting that most of the employees who have been able to work from home have little desire to return to the office on a full-time basis. Read the full story.
Will traffic rebound to "carmageddon" levels now that employers are asking workers to come to the post-pandemic workplace?
The prognostications so far appear to be mixed, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), the government agency responsible for transportation planning, financing and coordinating for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. Traffic into Silicon Valley has not bounced all the way back, traffic data is showing, spokesperson John Goodwin said. The MTC data tracks traffic volumes coming through the toll side of Bay Area bridges.
While most other Bay Area bridges show traffic volumes at 90% or greater of pre-pandemic levels, the numbers of vehicles crossing the Dumbarton and San Mateo-Hayward bridges continue to lag. Read the full story.
Two years after schools abruptly shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, kids are back in class, case rates are down and masks aren't required — but the impact of the pandemic remains.
Schools both locally and nationally are facing a range of consequences of the pandemic, including the task of addressing learning loss that occurred during the campus closures and students' struggles with mental health. These are challenges that were often felt disproportionately by students who already had fewer resources or experienced other barriers to learning. Read the full story.
Few businesses, especially the small ones, went unscathed during the pandemic.
Business owners have pleaded to their landlords to ease up on rent. They've wrestled with red tape and crowded phone lines to secure government loans. And many have confronted the tough choice of letting longtime employees go, or worse, completely shuttering.
But after being battered for the past two years, some small businesses have seen slivers of hope. Read the full story.
Over the course of nine days this month, 352 people from the Peninsula and east bay responded to an informal, nine-question survey that this news organization conducted earlier this month. To examine how the highly contagious disease upended our everyday routines, the survey asked people about their outlook on their lives, attitudes on how the health crisis has been handled and opinions on what the future holds.
In recent weeks, the region has seen indoor mask mandates end in most public places. Despite the lifted restriction, more than 3 out of 5 respondents said they would either likely or very likely continue to wear a face covering.
About the same percent ranked their personal risk of contracting COVID-19 to be very low at this point in the pandemic, which could be attributed to various factors, such as protection through vaccines and boosters. Read the full story.
During the week of Jan. 3, Kristin Coronado was wide awake in the early morning hours, hammering away at what felt like endless work as she received report after report of students and teachers at Woodside and Menlo-Atherton high schools testing positive for COVID-19. By week's end, case counts would skyrocket to 375 between the two schools, and 710 districtwide.
The past two years have been a blur for Coronado, a school nurse for the Sequoia Union High School District schools. When the omicron surge took hold of the district one of the hardest hit locally this winter, she said she worked over the holiday break, on weekends and sometimes until 1 a.m.
"We never want to go back to anything like that again," Coronado said, noting that she entered every positive case into a spreadsheet, then followed up with those who had contracted the virus. "We were just inundated. It was just insane." Read the full story.
Not even a pandemic has been able to slow down the Midpeninsula's housing market. After shutting down for nearly two months in early spring 2020 during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, the local real estate market has come roaring back with surprising resiliency. Last year, it saw its highest sales volume in a decade.
Low interest rates, a strong tech economy and — surprisingly — all the turmoil of the pandemic fueled what some Realtors have described as a "historic market" in 2021, with single-family homes in all price ranges seeing a bump in activity. Read the full story.
Comments
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
I think there should be a “Truth and Reconciliation Committee“ similar to what South Africa did in the 1990s. Its purpose would be to figure out what was done right, and also what actions caused more problems and more pain.
I believe that way too much power was given to the local county health directors (e.g., Sara Cody). Their ideas were important in the first weeks and month (when we were in the “fog of war” phase). But their sole focus was on limiting the spread of the virus, not on keeping the economy running, or providing children with a good education.
The result has been a deepening mental health crisis, loss of many small businesses, and missed learning for our kids (especially in lower income areas).
My two cents.
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
1 hour ago
Janice: "I think there should be a “Truth and Reconciliation Committee“ similar to what South Africa did in the 1990s...I believe that way too much power was given to the local county health directors."
Are you trying to not so subtly compare our county's COVID response to apartheid?
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
21 minutes ago
I completely agree that we need to look at the power that non-elected health officials have had in the past two years. Our county is very different from the north to the south and a one size fits all in one county whereas the next county is only a mile or so away has very different rules made very little sense.
The Bay Area is a region and having differing rules were a nightmare particularly when it came to things such as being able to drive more than 5 miles or where to get a haircut.
I think some type of deep research into how these different rules for different counties made any difference and also which rules really helped keep us safe and which ones just meant that some small businesses couldn't keep up. When I saw that some small retail establishments were getting fined because a certain piece of legislative paperwork was posted at the wrong place near the door, it showed that issuing fines was much more a power grab, than actually helping the struggling business with helping them to put the offending piece of paperwork in the right place.