PUBLIC AGENDA: Standards for SB9 projects; restructure of school district's mental health support system

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 21.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to modify development standards for residential projects advancing under Senate Bill 9; and approved housing sites that would be included in the 2023-31 Housing Element. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is set to hear a proposal to restructure the district's mental health support system, an update on consent education and more results from a homework survey that the district conducted. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., or participate online. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear a presentation from Grassroots Ecology and discuss the commission's work plan for 2022. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hear a proposed project at a commercial building at 526 Waverley St. and hold a study session on improvements to outreach materials. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.