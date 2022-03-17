News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Standards for SB9 projects; restructure of school district's mental health support system

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 17, 2022, 5:32 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 21.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to modify development standards for residential projects advancing under Senate Bill 9; and approved housing sites that would be included in the 2023-31 Housing Element. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is set to hear a proposal to restructure the district's mental health support system, an update on consent education and more results from a homework survey that the district conducted. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., or participate online. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear a presentation from Grassroots Ecology and discuss the commission's work plan for 2022. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hear a proposed project at a commercial building at 526 Waverley St. and hold a study session on improvements to outreach materials. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

PUBLIC AGENDA: Standards for SB9 projects; restructure of school district's mental health support system

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 17, 2022, 5:32 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 21.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to modify development standards for residential projects advancing under Senate Bill 9; and approved housing sites that would be included in the 2023-31 Housing Element. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is set to hear a proposal to restructure the district's mental health support system, an update on consent education and more results from a homework survey that the district conducted. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., or participate online. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear a presentation from Grassroots Ecology and discuss the commission's work plan for 2022. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hear a proposed project at a commercial building at 526 Waverley St. and hold a study session on improvements to outreach materials. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.