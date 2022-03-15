Police investigate two street robberies in 15 hours

Palo Alto police are investigating two robberies involving pedestrians that occurred within 15 hours of one another, they said in statements released Tuesday.

At 1 a.m. on March 15, a man in his 30s was robbed in the 300 block of University Avenue by two men who approached him while he was walking. The men told him to empty his pockets. One of the men lifted his sweatshirt to display a black handgun in the waistband of his pants.

The man gave them the contents of his pockets and backpack. One of the men took the man's laptop out of the backpack, but returned it after the victim said it was a "work" laptop. The other man took the pedestrian's cellphone but returned it after his partner told him not to take it. The duo kept two of the man's credit cards and walked east on University Avenue, according to police.

Arriving officers were not able to locate the two men. They were both wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings. One was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall; the other was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Police are investigating another robbery that occurred 15 hours earlier at about 9:40 a.m. on March 14. In this case, two men ran past a woman in her 40s walking on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of Webster Street and stole a cellphone out of her hand.