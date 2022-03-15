East Palo Alto city manager announces departure

After three years at the helm as East Palo Alto's city manager, Jaime Fontes will depart.

Fontes made public a brief letter he sent to Mayor Ruben Abrica on Monday, March 14, stating that he would leave on April 30 at the end of his contract. He plans to transition to "other career opportunities" that were not specified.

"In spite of the challenges we confronted as a team, we were able to achieve the following: Our citywide Covid-19 vaccination rate (once one of the lowest in the region) is now at the San Mateo County average. We achieved this having the greatest percentage of essential workers and economic and health care challenges of all cities in the region. Unlike many cities, we weathered the financial challenges of the pandemic without any layoffs or workforce reductions, allowing the city to continue delivering much needed public service.

"Our current Reserve Fund is $25.4 million. A respectable figure for a city of our size. We are fiscally sound and ready to take on future challenges," he said.

Fontes was hired by East Palo Alto in April 2019, stating he planned to turn the city into a "regional leader." He has experience negotiating complex multimillion-dollar real estate and wastewater treatment projects and improving the financial ratings of cities where he has worked. Before coming to East Palo Alto, Fontes was the city manager of Greenfield, a city in Monterey County.