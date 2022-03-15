News

East Palo Alto city manager announces departure

Jaime Fontes to leave after his contract ends on April 30

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 15, 2022, 9:52 am 2
Updated: Tue, Mar 15, 2022, 2:11 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

East Palo Alto City Manager Jaime Fontes speaks about the city's RV Safe Parking Lot program during a grand opening ceremony on May 14, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

After three years at the helm as East Palo Alto's city manager, Jaime Fontes will depart.

Fontes made public a brief letter he sent to Mayor Ruben Abrica on Monday, March 14, stating that he would leave on April 30 at the end of his contract. He plans to transition to "other career opportunities" that were not specified.

"In spite of the challenges we confronted as a team, we were able to achieve the following: Our citywide Covid-19 vaccination rate (once one of the lowest in the region) is now at the San Mateo County average. We achieved this having the greatest percentage of essential workers and economic and health care challenges of all cities in the region. Unlike many cities, we weathered the financial challenges of the pandemic without any layoffs or workforce reductions, allowing the city to continue delivering much needed public service.

"Our current Reserve Fund is $25.4 million. A respectable figure for a city of our size. We are fiscally sound and ready to take on future challenges," he said.

Fontes was hired by East Palo Alto in April 2019, stating he planned to turn the city into a "regional leader." He has experience negotiating complex multimillion-dollar real estate and wastewater treatment projects and improving the financial ratings of cities where he has worked. Before coming to East Palo Alto, Fontes was the city manager of Greenfield, a city in Monterey County.

"I believe that East Palo Alto can become a regional leader in terms of economic development and sustainable finance but the kind that supports a multicultural and multilingual community in terms of public safety, public health, education, housing and infrastructure," he said at the time.

Fontes oversaw a turbulent period of staff turnover in East Palo Alto. After nearly 15 years, Assistant City Manager Sean Charpentier resigned on Aug. 27, 2019, by "mutual agreement," Fontes said at the time.

Last year, City Clerk Walfred Solorzano left for undisclosed reasons after signing a "separation agreement" with the city.

Longtime City Attorney Rafael Alvarado also departed months after council member Antonio Lopez attempted to have him fired last year, which sparked outrage in the community.

Abrica couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Comments

Mark Dinan
Registered user
East Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Mark Dinan, East Palo Alto
Registered user
4 hours ago

East Palo Alto has vacancies at multiple important positions: 1) Police Chief 2) City Manager 3) City Attorney 4) Public Works Director 5) City Clerk

A clear upside is that the new City Manager will have an opportunity to shape staff and bring in their own team.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Sue Dremann
Registered user
Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
2 hours ago
Sue Dremann, Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
Registered user
2 hours ago

Hi Hmmm,

Mr. Fontes' letter indicated this was his decision. We have yet to hear from the city but we'll update the story when and if we hear from them.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

