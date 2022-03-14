Just our luck: St. Patrick's Day events make a comeback

St. Paddy's Beer Stroll , March 17 from 6-9 p.m., downtown Los Altos. Cost is $40 per person plus taxes and Eventbrite fees ($45 plus taxes and fees for any day-of tickets if available).

St. Paddy's Beer Stroll After you clock out on St. Patrick's Day, head to downtown Los Altos for the St. Paddy's Beer Stroll. Listen to live music and get unlimited samples of craft beer (plus a free collectible glass). Participating breweries include ShaKa Brewing, Gordon Biersch and a dozen others.

March Pub Run Join the Bay Area Run Crew for the March Pub Run with post-run beers. All paces are welcome, and runners are encouraged to wear green (and reflective gear for safety).

For the first time since 2019, St. Patrick's Day festivities are back without restrictions on capacity or county mask mandates in place (individual business and event rules still apply, of course). So don your green apparel and celebrate on the Peninsula at one of these upcoming events:

This story originally appeared in TheSixFifty.com , a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

Pacifica Runners St. Patrick's Day 5K & BBQ , March 20 beginning at 9 a.m. with the 5K. San Pedro Valley Park, 600 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica. Online registration closes March 19 at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 for adult Pacifica Runners members and $40 for adult nonmembers. Registration for children under 14 who are members is $15 each, $20 for nonmembers. Race-day registration costs $5 extra. Free street parking or $6 in the park.

Pacifica Runners St. Patrick's Day 5K & BBQ Head to San Pedro Valley Park a few days after St. Patrick's Day for a 5K, raffle and barbecue (which is available to runners and spectators). The event is hosted by Pacifica Runners, a nonprofit running club for all ages and abilities.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Feed at Molloy's Open 9-2 a.m. for St. Patrick's Day, Molloy's Tavern in South San Francisco is hosting a corned beef and cabbage feed and playing Irish music all day. Built in 1883, Molloy's is known for its Irish coffee and wide selection of Irish whiskey.

St. Patrick's Day Couples Dance Night Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Millbrae will teach you and yours the basics in waltz and swing dancing – and provide some beer for the occasion.

Paddy O'Furniture at Freewheel Brewing Company The band Paddy O'Furniture will be playing Irish jigs and music beginning at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. Freewheel will have happy hour pricing and plans to release a brand new beer.

Specials at Alhambra Irish House Alhambra Irish House in Redwood City plans to open at noon on St. Patrick's Day and will serve corned beef and cabbage, Irish bacon and cabbage, Irish stew and Guinness.

Mixology Cocktail Workshop & Pizza Party Partake in a date night of whiskey-forward cocktail concocting and wood-fired pizza with a professional teacher and bartender from the Palo Alto-based City of Cocktail.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Just our luck: St. Patrick's Day events make a comeback

From a brewery crawl to a 5K, the Peninsula offers plenty of ways to celebrate

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 14, 2022, 3:26 pm

For the first time since 2019, St. Patrick's Day festivities are back without restrictions on capacity or county mask mandates in place (individual business and event rules still apply, of course). So don your green apparel and celebrate on the Peninsula at one of these upcoming events: March Pub Run Join the Bay Area Run Crew for the March Pub Run with post-run beers. All paces are welcome, and runners are encouraged to wear green (and reflective gear for safety). March Pub Run. Meet at REI Sunnyvale (130 E El Camino Real) on March 17 at 6 p.m. Free. St. Paddy's Beer Stroll After you clock out on St. Patrick's Day, head to downtown Los Altos for the St. Paddy's Beer Stroll. Listen to live music and get unlimited samples of craft beer (plus a free collectible glass). Participating breweries include ShaKa Brewing, Gordon Biersch and a dozen others. St. Paddy's Beer Stroll, March 17 from 6-9 p.m., downtown Los Altos. Cost is $40 per person plus taxes and Eventbrite fees ($45 plus taxes and fees for any day-of tickets if available). Mixology Cocktail Workshop & Pizza Party Partake in a date night of whiskey-forward cocktail concocting and wood-fired pizza with a professional teacher and bartender from the Palo Alto-based City of Cocktail. City of Cocktail workshop, March 17 from 7-9 p.m. at 1046 Metro Circle, Palo Alto. Cost is $79 per person. Preregistration is required. Specials at Alhambra Irish House Alhambra Irish House in Redwood City plans to open at noon on St. Patrick's Day and will serve corned beef and cabbage, Irish bacon and cabbage, Irish stew and Guinness. Alhambra Irish House, 831 Main St., Redwood City; 650-366-4366. Instagram: @alhambra_irish_house. Paddy O'Furniture at Freewheel Brewing Company The band Paddy O'Furniture will be playing Irish jigs and music beginning at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. Freewheel will have happy hour pricing and plans to release a brand new beer. Freewheel Brewing Company, 3736 Florence St., Redwood City; 650-365-2337. Instagram: @freewheelbrew. St. Patrick's Day Couples Dance Night Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Millbrae will teach you and yours the basics in waltz and swing dancing – and provide some beer for the occasion. St. Patrick's Day Couples Dance Night, March 17 from 7:30-8:15 p.m. at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, 120 South El Camino Real #20, Millbrae. Cost is $25 per person. Corned Beef & Cabbage Feed at Molloy's Open 9-2 a.m. for St. Patrick's Day, Molloy's Tavern in South San Francisco is hosting a corned beef and cabbage feed and playing Irish music all day. Built in 1883, Molloy's is known for its Irish coffee and wide selection of Irish whiskey. Molloy's Tavern, 1655 Mission Road #6, South San Francisco; 650-270-4853. Pacifica Runners St. Patrick's Day 5K & BBQ Head to San Pedro Valley Park a few days after St. Patrick's Day for a 5K, raffle and barbecue (which is available to runners and spectators). The event is hosted by Pacifica Runners, a nonprofit running club for all ages and abilities. Pacifica Runners St. Patrick's Day 5K & BBQ, March 20 beginning at 9 a.m. with the 5K. San Pedro Valley Park, 600 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica. Online registration closes March 19 at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 for adult Pacifica Runners members and $40 for adult nonmembers. Registration for children under 14 who are members is $15 each, $20 for nonmembers. Race-day registration costs $5 extra. Free street parking or $6 in the park. This story originally appeared in TheSixFifty.com, a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

Julia Brown is the editor of TheSixFifty.com.