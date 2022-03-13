PUBLIC AGENDA: Fire mitigation strategies; updates to Castilleja reconstruction plan

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 14.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations. It will then consider approving a review by the city's independent police auditor of the Police Department's hiring and recruiting practices; discuss community engagement activities associated with the city's work plans in 2022; and discuss fire mitigation strategies in the foothills. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 14, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow immediately after in the Council Chambers. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss updates to Castilleja's plan for campus reconstructions; consider a proposal for four residential units at 2609 Alma St.; and discuss uses in the public right-of-way on California Avenue. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The board plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The agenda was not available by publication time. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.