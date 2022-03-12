Holiday Fund giving sets record: $1.1 million

For the first time in the 29-year history of the Holiday Fund — the annual charitable-giving drive launched by the Palo Alto Weekly to support local nonprofits — donors along the Peninsula contributed a record-breaking amount: more than $1.1 million.

"We are blown away by the generosity of this community, especially given that it's been a year of continued difficulties for many because of the pandemic," said Bill Johnson, publisher of the Palo Alto Weekly. "While we have provided the vehicle for supporting those in need, the power of the fund rests entirely with community members."

The $1.17 million represents combined giving to the holiday funds of the Palo Alto Weekly ($773,000), the Almanac ($310,000) and Mountain View Voice ($84,000), three sister news organizations within Embarcadero Media, of which Johnson is president and CEO.

With these funds, the company expects to be able to give grants to more than 80 nonprofits that are serving kids, families and others in need on the Peninsula. Embarcadero Media and its philanthropic partner, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, underwrite all the expenses of the campaigns so that every dollar raised will be distributed to these agencies.

The services of these nonprofits include everything from sending deserving teens to college, bridging learning gaps, providing environmental education, putting hot food in hungry stomachs, aiding people with disabilities, stepping in with help when times are tough and more. Grants will be made to the selected organizations by the end of April.