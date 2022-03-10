Los Altos Stage Company's 'Roe' takes a personal look at landmark case

Los Altos Stage Company is staging a timely drama that offers a personal take on Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized aborton in the United States nearly 50 years ago. Linda Piccone directs Los Altos Stage Company's production of "Roe," which runs through March 13, presented both in person and streaming.

With "Roe," playwright Lisa Loomer focuses on two women pivotal to the case: plaintiff Norma McCorvey (initially known as "Jane Roe"), played by Heather Skelley, and her lawyer, Sarah Weddington (Kelly Hudson). Loomer explores how their lives diverged dramatically after the 1973 Supreme Court decision.

During the '90s, McCorvey changed her position on abortion and joined with groups such as Operation Rescue to overturn Roe v. Wade. Weddington continued to support abortion rights, served in the Texas House of Representatives and taught at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Roe" was commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where it debuted in 2016. "I wanted people to feel, as they watched the play, that their point of view was represented … " Loomer told NPR in 2017.

In-person performances take place at 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. For more information, visit losaltosstage.org.