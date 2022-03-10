Ballet company brings a touch of hip-hop to 'Cinderella'

For all the magic that conjured her ballgown, Cinderella seems destined to have beautiful if rather challenging footwear, whether it's glass slippers or pointe shoes. Peninsula Ballet Theatre is bringing her rags-to-riches fairytale to the Fox Theatre in an all-new version of the ballet choreographed by artistic director Gregory Amato. The company concludes its season with performances of "Cinderella," March 11 and 12 at the Fox Theatre.

Amato took inspiration from composer Sergei Prokofiev's memorable ballet based on the fairytale, originally created in the '40s for the Bolshoi Ballet. But he also brought in a new twist, incorporating hip-hop dance as the royal ball comes to a close and the clock strikes midnight.

In addition to Peninsula Ballet Theatre's professional company, the production features young dancers from the company's school.

Performances take place March 11 at 7 p.m. and March 12 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City on Friday. For more information, call peninsulaballet.org.