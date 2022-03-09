Accountant for Palo Alto tech firm killed in Ukraine with her two children

SE Ranking has offices in both Palo Alto and London, according to its website, and wrote in a March 1 blog post that a large part of its team are Ukrainian.

The Russian military invaded Ukraine last month and, as of the end of the day local time on Tuesday, March 8, the United Nations had confirmed that 516 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, with another 908 injured. The United Nations reported that the true numbers are likely considerably higher.

"There are no words to describe our grief or to mend our pain," the post read. "But for us, it is crucial to not let Tania and her kids Alise and Nikita remain just statistics. Her family became the victim of the unprovoked fire on civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity."

Tatiana Perebeinis and her children, Alise and Nikita, were killed by Russian mortar artillery on Sunday, March 6, while trying to get out of the city northwest of Kyiv, which had no water supply, electricity or heating, according to SE Ranking's Facebook post .

The chief accountant for a Palo Alto technology company and her two children were killed in Ukraine while trying to escape from the city of Irpin, according to an online statement by her company, SE Ranking.

With the Russian Federation launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Anna Eshoo and other legislators from the Bay Area denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed sanctions announced by the U.S. and its allies.

In a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, dozens of Palo Alto residents gathered Tuesday night in a College Terrace park for a candlelight vigil where they offered words of support and prayers for peace.

With their native land in crisis, the Ukrainian population in Palo Alto, Mountain View and other Peninsula cities has become increasingly visible and active over the past week.

According to the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census, there are about 114,146 residents in Santa Clara County who report having Ukrainian ancestry. In recent weeks, local Ukrainians and their allies have held rallies to urge greater U.S. support for Ukraine in the conflict.

"Some of us have spent days on the road striving to bring our families to a safer place," content marketer and editor Svetlana Shchehel wrote in the March 1 post. "Some are still in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine, trying to do their daily routine to the sounds of air raid sirens. All of us feel scared and devastated, but also hopeful and strong."

Accountant for Palo Alto tech firm killed in Ukraine with her two children

Tatiana Perebeinis dies from Russian mortar artillery while trying to flee