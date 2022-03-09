Accountant for Palo Alto tech firm killed in Ukraine with her two children

The chief accountant for a Palo Alto technology company and her two children were killed in Ukraine while trying to escape from the city of Irpin, according to an online statement by her company, SE Ranking.
Tatiana Perebeinis and her children, Alise and Nikita, were killed by Russian mortar artillery on Sunday, March 6, while trying to get out of the city northwest of Kyiv, which had no water supply, electricity or heating, according to SE Ranking's Facebook post.
"There are no words to describe our grief or to mend our pain," the post read. "But for us, it is crucial to not let Tania and her kids Alise and Nikita remain just statistics. Her family became the victim of the unprovoked fire on civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity."
The Russian military invaded Ukraine last month and, as of the end of the day local time on Tuesday, March 8, the United Nations had confirmed that 516 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, with another 908 injured. The United Nations reported that the true numbers are likely considerably higher.
SE Ranking has offices in both Palo Alto and London, according to its website, and wrote in a March 1 blog post that a large part of its team are Ukrainian.
"Some of us have spent days on the road striving to bring our families to a safer place," content marketer and editor Svetlana Shchehel wrote in the March 1 post. "Some are still in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine, trying to do their daily routine to the sounds of air raid sirens. All of us feel scared and devastated, but also hopeful and strong."
According to the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census, there are about 114,146 residents in Santa Clara County who report having Ukrainian ancestry. In recent weeks, local Ukrainians and their allies have held rallies to urge greater U.S. support for Ukraine in the conflict.
Read more:
• As Russian invasion continues, local Ukrainians find allies in their communities
With their native land in crisis, the Ukrainian population in Palo Alto, Mountain View and other Peninsula cities has become increasingly visible and active over the past week.
• 'We still believe in peace': College Terrace residents lead vigil to support Ukraine
In a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, dozens of Palo Alto residents gathered Tuesday night in a College Terrace park for a candlelight vigil where they offered words of support and prayers for peace.
• Neighbors Abroad steps up to raise money for Ukrainian refugees
The Palo Alto organization has launched the Ukrainian Emergency Children's Relief Fund to raise money to buy food, clothing and basic supplies for people fleeing from the crisis in Ukraine.
• Bay Area legislators back sanctions on Russia after Ukraine invasion
With the Russian Federation launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Anna Eshoo and other legislators from the Bay Area denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed sanctions announced by the U.S. and its allies.
Comments
Registered user
Stanford
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
This is so very sad. I went to a rally at Stanford last week that included speeches by Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco (Dmytro Kushneruk) and Michael McFaul (former U.S. ambassador to Russia and the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford). The speeches were inspiring, but there were less than 200 people to hear them. The event was not well-advertised. I hope that the President and Provost of Stanford University and the Director of Hoover Institution will promote these events in the future. As McFaul said - this cannot be about politics or about strategy - it is about right and wrong, good and evil.
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I see Michael McFaul frequently on cable news shows.....very smart guy. Stanford is lucky to have him.
Registered user
Professorville
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I recognize that government is complex; however, if we do not act faster and more decisively in truly helping the Ukraine, we will see many more of these young people being killed by devastating tools Putin will use. Yes, this is all about humanity for us but not for him. For Putin it is all about power.
Now is the time to act, not two weeks from now when many more innocent people have died.
I would like to see the Ukraine and the Western world capture many young Russian soldiers who have witnessed these horrors. Treat them decently, and then send them home to so they can tell their families of what really happened. Putin will fail if all or most of Russia will make him fail.
Rest in Peace, dear Tatiana, Alise and Nikita. The world owed you more!