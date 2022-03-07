Santa Clara County aims to make ghost guns vanish

In February, Rosen's office announced three people had been arrested for running a ghost gun factory in a house in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. According to the DA, law enforcement recovered more than eight assault rifles, two handguns, firearm parts and three 3D printers. Rosen said San Jose police recently killed a suspected carjacker who fired on them with an un-serialized ghost gun.

"In 2015, we recovered four ghost guns in our county. Last year, 293 — an exponential increase," Rosen said during a news conference last week. "These guns are not being made by hobbyists who are making them for fun. These guns are made and sold on the streets to criminals who are using them all acquired in a transaction that is completely without regulation."

Ghost guns are homemade firearms without serial numbers, sometimes built from kits or 3D printers. Easy to order online and assemble, and virtually untraceable, these guns have become increasingly popular in violent crimes, according to Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider creating an ordinance to prohibit the possession, manufacturing and assembly of ghost guns.

Santa Clara County wouldn't be the first in California to pass a ban on ghost guns. Last year, San Diego County approved an ordinance prohibiting 3D printing of firearms or parts and the possession of ghost guns. San Francisco and Los Angeles also passed similar laws last year.

California state law already makes it a misdemeanor to own an un-serialized firearm, and manufacturers of even 3D printed guns must apply for a serial number before completing a gun. A law going into effect in July tightens the requirements for selling certain firearm parts.

Citing statistics from the city, county Supervisor Cindy Chavez said at the news conference there was a 400% increase between 2020 and 2021 of incidents where minors were arrested in possession of ghost guns.

"They are a problem because you can make them at home, with DIY kits and parts," San Jose Police Department spokesperson Christian Camarillo told San Jose Spotlight. "Many prohibited persons, felons for example, are being arrested with ghost guns."

"It will serve absolutely no purpose," Truslow said. "I'm angered and frustrated because there's so many things that could be done to improve public safety and reduce violence, and this is just a convenient distraction that is nothing more than virtue signaling."

San Jose resident Dave Truslow, a National Rifle Association firearm instructor, told San Jose Spotlight bans on ghost guns seem to be in vogue across California. He said these ordinances are not effective at reducing gun violence, noting it's already illegal under state and federal law to transfer or sell an un-serialized firearm.

San Jose has also cracked down on firearms over the past year, most recently by becoming the first city in the nation to require gun owners to have liability insurance.

"There's some proactive action we need to take to make sure (ghost guns) don't enter our county," Lee told San Jose Spotlight. "It's becoming a real issue in our community, so we really do need to work much closer with our law enforcement agencies to shut down these operations."

Santa Clara County aims to make ghost guns vanish

Board of Supervisors to consider creating ordinance on Tuesday