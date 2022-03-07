County sanctions Palo Alto smoke shop for violating vaping ban

Raw Smoke Shop in Palo Alto is set to have its permit to sell tobacco suspended for 90 days after Santa Clara County discovered that the California Avenue shop was selling vaping products and flavored tobacco in violation of a city ordinance.

The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health (DEH) issued Raw Smoke Shop owner Mohammad Hammad a notice of violation last month. The Palo Alto City Council voted to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco in 2020 in an effort to curb vaping.

The sanctions against Raw Smoke Shop come after the county confirmed during three separate inspections that the business was selling products that violate Palo Alto's rules, according to a copy of the violation notice that the county shared with this news organization.

DEH received a complaint last September alleging that Raw Smoke Shop was selling flavored tobacco and electronic cigarettes. County staff conducted an inspection on Sept. 30 and a follow-up visit on Oct. 5. Both times, violations of Palo Alto municipal code were observed and county staff gave the business a report instructing it to stop illegally selling flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, according to the violation notice.

The county received another complaint on Nov. 30, and staff from the county public health department conducted a compliance check on Jan. 27. During that check, staff were able to purchase a flavored e-cigarette product, which can't be legally sold in Palo Alto.