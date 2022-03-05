Around Town: Retired judge LaDoris Cordell says Biden's Supreme Court nominee will 'rise to the occasion'

"Judge Brown Jackson, she will absolutely rise to the occasion," Cordell said. Cordell also spoke about why Brown Jackson's perspectives as a Black woman and former public defender will be significant on the court. When the justices sit down to discuss cases, Cordell said it is important that their voices represent the nation's diversity. "We need America sitting at the table when these justices meet," Cordell said.

Cordell said that pressure comes both from those who have bought into stereotypes and think you will fail, as well as from other people of color who expect you to succeed, lest you make a mistake and another person of color isn't given the same opportunity for a long time.

Appearing Monday on AMplified with Aisha Millson Black News Channel, a national cable network, Cordell discussed the pressures that come from being the first person of a given group to rise to a particular position. Brown Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, and Cordell herself was the first Black female judge in northern California when she was appointed to the Santa Clara County Superior Court in 1982.

In the latest column, news about a local retired judge's outlook on Biden's Supreme Court nominee, an East Palo Alto nonprofit debuting a new name and logo and local students in the running for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Candidates can also be identified based on their artistic achievements or accomplishments in career and technical education fields. The winners are expected to be announced in early May, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Hope Horizon also has debuted a new logo, which shows an open door that leads to a hill and rising sun. Director of partner engagement Amy Joh, who has worked for the organization since 2000, explained the symbolism behind the logo. "We help students open doors to their rising futures, to the hope of Christ and to the hope of something beyond the set circumstances they may be in right now."

The organization remains rooted in its original mission, which is to help local youth spiritually grow, learn life skills and become leaders. "We entered into a prayerful season nearly a year ago about clarifying our visual identity to best execute our core mission. We spent time learning and listening to the needs of the organization, both internally and with the community," Executive Director Tiffany Hong said. "We began to dream and focus on creating a brand identity that would better help our organization build on and live out our mission with excellence and relevance."

A NEW DAY HAS DAWNED ... For nearly four decades, Bayshore Christian Ministries has given community members opportunities to form bonds in East Palo Alto and Belle Haven. This week, the nonprofit announced its new name: Hope Horizon East Palo Alto. The fresh name aims "to more accurately reflect its vision and hope to the community it services," according to a press release.

As for the upcoming Senate confirmation hearings, Cordell said she expects it to be a close vote, and called senators who vote against Brown Jackson now, despite supporting her appointment to lower courts in the past, "hypocrites, plain and simple." Cordell also described Brown Jackson as the "rightful heir" to Justice Thurgood Marshall's seat on the court. Marshall was the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court.

Around Town: Retired judge LaDoris Cordell says Biden's Supreme Court nominee will 'rise to the occasion'

Also, longtime nonprofit unveils new name, logo and local students make list of U.S. Presidential Scholars Program candidates