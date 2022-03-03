Arts

URLAND tucks in audiences at Frost Amphitheatre with 'Bedtime Stories'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 3, 2022, 3:37 pm 0
Actor Thomas Dudkiewicz performs all the characters in URLAND's "Bedtime Stories." Courtesy Stanford Live.

Dutch performing collective URLAND comes to Stanford Live with some "Bedtime Stories" that certainly won't put audiences to sleep, as they offer explorations of an unexpected alternate universe.

"Bedtime Stories" takes place March 3-5, 7 p.m. at Frost Amphitheatre.

The show tells of young Lilly, for whom bedtime stories are a nightly ritual. Her father and grandfather send her off to sleep with tales of an extraordinary universe created just for her. But there's more to Lilly and her family than it first seems.

The show is much like a one-person radio play with actor Thomas Dudkiewicz performing the voices for all the characters, and sound effects adding realism and drama.

For more information, visit live.stanford.edu

