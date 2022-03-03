PUBLIC AGENDA: New public gym options; summer school update

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 7.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations. It will then hold a joint meeting with the Utilities Advisory Commission to discuss the development and implementation of the Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; consider options for a new public gym; and discuss a memo from Mayor Pat Burt and Vice Mayor Lydia Kou pertaining to the city's race and equity initiative and recognition of key dates to celebrate diversity and oppose racism. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The council's regular meeting will follow in the Council Chambers. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 326 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to get an update on summer school, review the annual PAUSD Promise report, which outlines the district's core priorities, and receive the second interim financial report. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., or participate online. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear an update on state and federal legislation; see a presentation on economic recovery. And discuss the quarterly status report from the Office of City Auditor. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold its annual retreat at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.