Palo Alto defies grand jury recommendations for more 'area plans' to boost affordable housing

Palo Alto is taking a defiant stance toward a recommendation from the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury that it pursue more area plans and mixed-use projects as part of an effort to create affordable housing.
Instead, the city is arguing in its formal response letter that the commercial components of these projects would add to the demand for affordable housing and, as such, only exacerbate the problem.
The City Council voted 5-2 on Monday night, with council members Alison Cormack and Greg Tanaka dissenting, to approve its response letter to the December report, which compared Palo Alto's policies on affordable housing with those of Mountain View and issued recommendations for both cities to boost their supplies of below-market-rate apartments. Palo Alto bore the brunt of the criticism from the grand jury, which noted that the city was on pace as of 2019 to meet just 10% of its targets for low-income housing in the 2015-2023 cycle of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process. Mountain View, meanwhile, was on pace to meet 56% of its housing targets for this period.
The city's response agreed with several of the grand jury's recommendations, including its calls for Palo Alto to identify ways to raise money to subsidize affordable housing projects (Palo Alto recently raised its housing impact fees to further this goal and it is preparing to place a business tax on the 2022 ballot, with the intention of dedicating some portion of the receipts toward affordable housing) and to consider both mixed-use projects and 100% affordable housing developments in its housing plans.
The city pointedly rejected, however, the suggestion from the grand jury that it depend more on "area plans" — a tool that Mountain View and Redwood City have relied on extensively to boost their housing stock.
"The City is not persuaded that area plans are inherently a solution to providing more affordable housing," the city's response states. "Rather, the City believes the primary challenges to affordable housing are economic, and the same economics apply equally in both the presence and absence of specific plans."
Council members Eric Filseth and Tom DuBois, who helped craft the letter, both took issue with the grand jury's analysis, which DuBois argued unfairly pitted Palo Alto against Mountain View. Even though Mountain View approved more affordable housing between 2015 and 2019, the period that the grand jury evaluated, Palo Alto has about 2,300 such units overall compared to 1,420 in Mountain View, he said. And in terms of affordable housing per capita, Palo Alto is second only to Gilroy among all Santa Clara County cities.
"It's unfortunate that the report compared two cities, us and Mountain View, which had the effect of making it competitive," DuBois said. "We didn't buy into that narrative."
Filseth argued that unlike the grand jury, which focused strictly on housing supply, Palo Alto's policies have looked at both supply and demand. To that end, the city over the past decade implemented an annual cap on office space and modified its Comprehensive Plan to reduce the amount of nonresidential development that could be added citywide — actions intended to reduce jobs growth and, by extension, housing demand.
While Mountain View added more housing than Palo Alto in recent years, it has also added many thousands more jobs during that time and constructed far more commercial space, Filseth said.
"The basic idea is that when you have commercial space, it creates — assuming people come and work here — a need for housing, because you have jobs," Filseth said Monday in explaining the city's response.
The response later states that jurisdictions throughout the county are struggling with the fact that "a given land-use policy or project can simultaneously influence both the supply and demand for affordable housing."
"Whether cities consider both the demand and supply impacts, or just the supply in isolation, makes an enormous difference in how to evaluate a project's housing availability and affordability impacts," the letter states.
The grand jury acknowledged in its report that building affordable housing is "neither simple nor inexpensive" and suggested that the council appoint a planner specifically dedicated to the task. The grand jury also encouraged council members to increase communication with city residents on the importance of boosting housing supply. It cites the 2013 citizen referendum over a proposed housing development on Maybell Avenue — which included 60 apartments for low-income seniors and 12 single-family homes — and the city's recent struggle to reach a consensus over a new vision for a portion of the Ventura neighborhood as examples of the city's failures in this area.
"Palo Altans need to understand the possible locations, design requirements, and financing required for AH (affordable housing)," the grand jury report states. "Responding to residential apprehensiveness that an AH project will lead to crime and increased traffic, the City can lead discussions that explain to residents how an affordable-housing project will allow teachers, city workers, and service employees to live in the city where they work.
"City leaders can also lead discussions to combat the idea that AH developers are motivated by profit when, in fact, they are often non-profit organizations."
Mayor Pat Burt argued that the council has in fact taken a "strong approach" on communicating the need for affordable housing.
"We hadn't relied on rhetoric primarily, but we've been focusing on action," Burt said. "In the last City Council campaign, we had strong consensus among candidates for identifying public land sites (for affordable housing)."
He pointed to the council's recent moves to create transitional housing on San Antonio Road in partnership with the nonprofit LifeMoves and its decision to explore use of downtown parking lots for affordable housing developments.
The city's response letter states that the city disagrees with the grand jury finding that the council does not play a strong enough role in educating the public about the importance of affordable housing. Cormack was the only council member who backed that finding and urged her colleagues to amend their response.
"Regardless of what the council has voted on, I think there is an opportunity to aid in resident acceptance of affordable housing," Cormack said.
Comments
Registered user
Charleston Gardens
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
While I agree that there should be no false comparisons between Palo Alto and Mountain View, the idea that "mixed used" simply must mean housing and office space seems short-sighted to me. If we have apartments above retail spaces that provide services like dry cleaning, pharmacies, cafes, or small grocery stores, the change in zoning can make housing more attractive and reduce traffic by allowing residents to do their shopping near their homes. In Europe, it's commonplace to have housing above retail shops, and if we are ever to reduce our dependency on automobiles, it makes sense to combine services and housing. There is no reason why housing need only be built above offices that invite further commuting. I'd like to see Palo Alto explore mixed use, and while we're at it, perhaps Mountain View could consider mixed use for the shopping center that used to house Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, and REI. With its quick access to 101 and parking, that site looks idea for such a zoning change. All Peninsula cities need to think creatively about how to provide housing while not contributing unduly to traffic and turn NIMBYism into YIMBYism as much as possible.
Registered user
Downtown North
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
The take away message from the response letter from the City of Palo Alto is that it is ridiculous to try to meet housing demand if you are building and filling more and more jobs. Palo Alto is the only city in this are that has virtually stopped allowing large development with the tens of thousands of jobs they are creating. (Menlo Park and Facebook, Mtn. View and Google are making the housing problem worse). Each job means another person who will want to be housed. Getting a few low income or even market rate houses from a development while adding thousands of new jobs in these developments is the height of lunacy. This is obvious if you pay any attention to the way the Facebook expansion has driven up the cost of housing and displaced people from Belle Haven and East Palo Alto areas.
Cities need to stop allowing the massive build up in this area that is the underlying cause of a lack of housing. Plus it makes no sense to keep adding more people to the state when we are facing massive water shortages and pollution challenges that are not being addressed.
Registered user
Barron Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
“Even though Mountain View approved more affordable housing between 2015 and 2019, the period that the grand jury evaluated, Palo Alto has about 2,300 such units overall compared to 1,420 in Mountain View, he said. And in terms of affordable housing per capita, Palo Alto is second only to Gilroy among all Santa Clara County cities.”
Those 2,300 units were a legacy of an earlier Palo Alto that creatively pioneered measures that made it possible to construct affordable housing. Before 2013, few would have thought that such a project would be defeated in a city so supportive of diverse housing. It feels discordant to have politicians who gained office through opposition to the Maybell project highlight Palo Alto’s remarkable record on affordable housing prior to the Measure D referendum in defense of the city’s poor performance in recent years.
I’m encouraged by the “strong approach” on the council to communicating the need for affordable housing mentioned by Mayor Burt. I hope results will show that Palo Alto can be a leader again in providing it.
Registered user
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
The article should include how each council member voted and what arguments if any those who voted No offered.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I learned at a workshop that Alta Housing (then Housing Corp), the Palo Alto based non-profit affordable housing developer and manager, that every new tech job creates the need for 5 support jobs. This workshop was sponsored by Palo Alto Forward.
It’s not about “defying” which sounds immature and trivializes the detailed, respectful and thoughtful response to the grand jury.
Demand is critical to address housing need and prevent displacement. Often MV ignores this and RWC seems to not care at all, making the affordable housing situation even worse. So glad to live here not there.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
22 minutes ago
Registered user
22 minutes ago
The deficit in affordable housing choice for normal (essential) wage earners , service, health care, educators is grossly neglected in Palo Alto. The sheer fact that the City uses Alto Housing properties as its drop down menu partner without any ANY city staff assisting in facilitating or managing the wait list or no list dwellings is beyond pale. The city turn coated on Alta when it supported the Measure D referredum. Now they hold AH up as the Gold Standard. Most of Alta multi family homes are outdated, have outlived their useful life (although HUD refreshes have help update the properties). The city works against the rising tide of its civil and social responsibility to ensure everyone gets a choice or a chance to live where they work. Giving essential workers a fair shake at the game supports the multi millionaires and billionaires work in in front of computer screens orchestrating (designing) the world as we now know it, Internet program and watch their wall street stock. It "appears" the city does not "have an apatite" for poor people. It's like PA wants all the credit for doing nothing in the fight for fair, equitable choice housing for -- Yet wants all the credit for the little it has provided. Sort of a Rip Van Winkle scene outside the pub. Better. PA's lack of housing action is more like Jonathan Swifts, "Modest Proposal", the poor are left stranded to elements of dramatic climate change and so very vulnerable to be eaten by the very, very rich. Oh well. Don't look down . It's a design obsolete situation for local humans. Cooperations treated as people and people treated as "things". The very day the county did their homeless count, Palo Alto looses a long time resident to the outside elements to freezing temps. He was treated less than human because he did not have a safe roof in which to self identify and grandurllize . He. A rolling cart with his life's possessions. He was a son of Palo Alto and not a mention in the paper of this sad loss.
Registered user
Downtown North
4 minutes ago
Registered user
4 minutes ago
The Grand Jury’s main actual finding was that from 2015 to 2019, Mt View added 260 more new AH units (VLI/LI) than Palo Alto did (Table 4).
The Report’s recommendations tie back to this, and fall into two main categories: “Process” issues, such as approval cycle and community engagement; and “Economic” issues (a very strong analysis). The Grand Jury states “cities by themselves rarely have the resources needed to build AH” and identifies two funding approaches: (1) publicly-funded 100% AH projects; and (2) privately-funded Mixed-Use projects, with the AH paid for by commercial development, which it also recommends for area-specific plans.
The City Response (Web Link , packet p240) mostly agreed with the “Process” ideas, and with funding Approach (1); but did not favor Approach (2). This was really the major gap.
Using only one of the two funding approaches lowers our production vs cities that use both. But to produce a feasible ROI for private developers, using commercial expansion to fund AH in the mid-peninsula normally creates roughly 3X more AH demand than it supplies (Appendices 1, 2). For each low-income person housed this way, two others get displaced. Arguably, you’re actually using low-income displacement to fund commercial.
All this boosts RHNA numbers, which ignore demand; but once you consider both supply and demand, most of these projects lose ground. Hence City reluctance on Approach (2), even though the Grand Jury recommends it.
To its credit, the Grand Jury actually asks the question: if a project produces more AH demand than supply, should it be approved? But it leaves it unanswered; it recommends a study.
The concrete version of this is the 395 Page Mill proposal in Appendix 2: 76 AH units, in exchange for 200,000 sf of new office space = Demand for 232 AH units. Should we approve it?