Kepler's Books hosts online book launch event with Dolly Parton, James Patterson

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Thu, Mar 3, 2022
Dolly Parton and James Patterson co-wrote "Run, Rose, Run," which tells of a young singer-songwriter who comes to Nashville looking for fame — and to outrun her dark past. Courtesy Little, Brown and Company.

Beloved singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has always known how to tell a captivating story through music and lyrics, but now she has brought those storytelling talents to the page with her first novel, "Run, Rose, Run." The book is set for release March 7.

Parton and her co-writer, bestselling author James Patterson, appear in a virtual event March 6, 4:30 p.m. hosted by Kepler's Books to celebrate the book's release.

"Run, Rose, Run" tells of a young, up-and-coming singer-songwriter who has come to Nashville to pursue a career. She hopes to leave behind the hard life that she came from, but her past may catch up to her.

Parton also wrote 12 songs for a "Run, Rose, Run" companion album for the novel that will be released March 4.

Parton, who is equally well known as an actress and philanthropist, has not only penned over 3,000 songs, but also authored a children's book and nonfiction works. Literacy is one of her major areas of focus, with her nonprofit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library having given away millions of books to children.

For more information, visit keplers.org.

