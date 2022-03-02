Judge set to toss lawsuit from police officers over Black Lives Matters mural

The five officers took issue with two specific images in the mural: a picture of Assata Shakur, a civil rights activists who became a fugitive after being convicted for shooting a state trooper, and an image of a black panther, which the lawsuit alleged represented the New Black Panther Party, a 1989 group that was described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as "virulently racist and anti-Semitic" (the group is distinct from the original Black Panther Party, which the mural image actually represented, according to the artists who painted it).

The six officers — Eric Figueroa, Michael Foley, Chris Moore, Robert Parham, Julie Tannock, and David "Heath" Ferreira — claimed in a lawsuit last year that the city engaged in "discrimination and harassment" by failing to remove iconography in a mural that the city commissioned in June 2020. A collaboration by 16 teams of artists, the mural was painted on Hamilton Avenue, with each artist (or team) painting a letter. The city removed the artwork in November of that year.

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge is preparing to toss a lawsuit from six Palo Alto police officers who claimed that the city discriminated against them by allowing a Black Lives Matter mural to remain in front of City Hall with images that they found offensive.

The city filed three demurrals in the suit and effectively argued that even if the facts laid out by the officers are true, they do not justify the claims. Manoukian sustained all three demurrals and concluded that the officers did not demonstrate any retaliatory motive to demonstrate that the city subjected them to any "adverse employment action."

"There is nothing to suggest that the Mural and its iconography was created in favor of one (protected) group over another," Manoukian wrote. "Similarly, Plaintiffs do not provide any factual allegations which would suggest defendant City's refusal to address Plaintiffs' complaints about the Mural are based on Plaintiffs' race, ethnicity, or some other protected classification."

In a tentative ruling published this week, Superior Court Judge Socrates Peter Manoukian disagreed with that argument and found that the officers did not adequately allege any adverse employment action taken against them by the city that would support a claim of discrimination. The ruling also rejected the notion that the city's failure to remove the mural had anything to do with any "protective class" that the officers belonged to. Being a police officer, he noted, "is not a protective class."

Judge set to toss lawsuit from police officers over Black Lives Matters mural

Court finds officers failed to prove city discriminated against them by letting mural stay in place