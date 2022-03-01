Police arrest woman found with over $19K of Victoria's Secret merchandise

Palo Alto police arrested a woman Saturday after they found more than $19,000 in stolen property from Victoria's Secret in the trunk of her vehicle at Stanford Shopping Center.

Officers responded to a 4:43 p.m. report of a shoplifter at the mall located at 180 El Camino Real, police said in a press release issued Monday.

The security officer at Victoria's Secret had reported that a woman who was in the store allegedly committed prior thefts and concealed clothing into a bag she had brought with her into the store.

When the woman allegedly left the store with more than $1,600 in unpurchased merchandise, the police were waiting to apprehend her.

After further investigation, police said that the woman had driven to the store in a black 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan that was registered to her and had a stolen license plate from San Francisco.