Police arrest woman found with over $19K of Victoria's Secret merchandise

Palo Alto police arrested a woman Saturday after they found more than $19,000 in stolen property from Victoria's Secret in the trunk of her vehicle at Stanford Shopping Center.
Officers responded to a 4:43 p.m. report of a shoplifter at the mall located at 180 El Camino Real, police said in a press release issued Monday.
The security officer at Victoria's Secret had reported that a woman who was in the store allegedly committed prior thefts and concealed clothing into a bag she had brought with her into the store.
When the woman allegedly left the store with more than $1,600 in unpurchased merchandise, the police were waiting to apprehend her.
After further investigation, police said that the woman had driven to the store in a black 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan that was registered to her and had a stolen license plate from San Francisco.
Police said the trunk of the vehicle contained more than $19,000 worth of Victoria's Secret merchandise from stores in Fairfield and San Jose, in addition to a previous theft in Palo Alto. The woman is also accused of stealing two iPads from Victoria's Secret stores as well possessing another license plate from a car that was not her own and reportedly lost or stolen from Rancho Cordova.
The woman, a 20-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested on suspicion of two felonies — commercial burglary and possession of stolen property — and two misdemeanors: possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.
Anyone with information about the shoplifting incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.
Good work, PAPD. Thank you.