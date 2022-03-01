News

Neighborhood group to host vigil for Ukraine tonight

Leaders of multiple faiths are expected to attend

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 1, 2022, 3:30 pm
Religious leaders from multiple faiths are expected to attend a candlelight vigil for Ukraine in Palo Alto's Werry Park on March 1, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images.

The College Terrace Residents Association will host a candlelight vigil for Ukraine on Tuesday night at Werry Park in Palo Alto.

The event is open to community members to show their support for the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Attendees are welcome to share ideas of how to support victims of the war. The vigil will include prayer and songs. Leaders of multiple faiths, including Jewish, Christian and Mormon, will attend, organizers said.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Werry Park, 2100 Dartmouth St.

People are encouraged to bring a candle and dress warmly.

