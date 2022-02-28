State will lift indoor masking rules for schools, child care facilities and unvaccinated

California will lift its indoor mask requirements on Tuesday for unvaccinated people and March 12 for schools and child care facilities, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The changes will mark the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that both unvaccinated people and students will be allowed to remove their masks indoors.

Newsom jointly announced the new statewide masking policy with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who also announced changes in their states, citing declining COVID case rates and hospitalizations across the west coast.

"Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high," Newsom said in a statement Feb. 28. "We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward."

Masks will still be required under state and federal rules in health care settings, prisons, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and on public transit.