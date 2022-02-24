PUBLIC AGENDA: Water purification plant project; financial plans for utilities services

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 28.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss its partnership with Valley Water to construct a salt-removal facility and a water purification plant; the city's response to the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury report comparing Palo Alto's and Mountain View's policies on affordable housing; and the potential permanent closure of California Avenue to cars. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 326 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city's business registry program and the Business Improvement District. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss community engagement for Palo Alto Fiber; approve an amendment to the water agreement between San Francisco and wholesale water customers in Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties; and consider approving the financial plans for the water, wastewater, gas and electric utilities. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org, Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss a replacement of a commercial building at 901 S. California Avenue and facade improvements at 250 Cambridge Ave. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.