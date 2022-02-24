Police: Crescent Park home targeted by burglars for a second time

Palo Alto police are looking for a person who broke into a home in the city's Crescent Park neighborhood on Tuesday night in what appears to be the second burglary of the residence since November.

The incident occurred at about 8:43 p.m., according to a news release from the Police Department. Someone reportedly broke the glass of a rear door at a home in the first block of Crescent Drive and entered the house. The alarm company notified the police that a burglar alarm was sounding. Officers also received a call from the resident, a woman in her 70s, who was away from the home at the time.

The investigation indicated that the alarm sounded immediately and the person appeared to have been scared away from the home, according to police. The woman said the nothing had been stolen from the residence. She also reported that her husband was at home and sleeping during the break-in, though he heard the alarm.

Police said the same home was burglarized at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 27. On that day, the woman's husband went downstairs and discovered that the glass at one of the locked rear doors had been shattered. Police subsequently found two sets of footprints in the upstairs hallway. Nothing had been apparently stolen in that incident either and police believe the burglars fled once they realized the home was occupied.

This is the second residential burglary to occur in Palo Alto in 2022, according to police. On Jan. 18, police arrested a man who they say entered a Southgate home in the 400 block of Sequoia Avenue and then fled after a resident chased him away with a bat. The man was apprehended shortly thereafter after a resident on Escobita Avenue reported that a man was hiding in her detached garage and that he had fled after stealing a bicycle. Police located the man, a 44-year-old Redwood City resident, with the bicycle and arrested him.