Actor makes good on 'Make Believe' in musical memoir

Sometimes people just know from an early age what they were born to do. Certainly actor and writer Ryan J. Haddad not only had storytelling chops from an early age, but crucially, knew how to find both actors and audiences for his budding theatrical productions.

Haddad's musical memoir, "Falling for Make Believe," comes to Stanford Live Feb. 25-26, telling of how from the tender age of 5, he was creating shows and enlisting family members to perform in them, forming an acting troupe called The Haddad Theater. But he seems to have also honed important skills as a promoter, taking homegrown shows from being staged in the family room to being presented before paying audiences at the local community center.

"Falling for Make Believe" draws on showtunes and childhood reminiscences to tell the story of how Haddad made his dreams come to life on the stage.

