'Water Watch' website launched to track water conditions

The California Department of Water Resources has launched a new website for the public to track local, regional and statewide water conditions, according to a department news release.

The website brings together data from the department and other sources to provide dynamic real-time information on precipitation, temperature, reservoirs, snowpack, groundwater, streamflow, soil moisture and vegetation conditions. Visitors can enter an address to see local conditions and links to water supplier information. The website also allows users to compare data on local conditions by year and by region.

"The variability of California's climate and current water conditions we are experiencing now make this data more important than ever. Climate whiplash is our new reality living in this state, and we are innovating and developing new tools like California Water Watch to provide water managers, researchers, and policymakers with the data necessary to make better informed decisions about our limited water supply," Karla Nemeth, department director, said.

The website was developed in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's call for a California version of the U.S. Drought Monitor website in his drought state of emergency proclamation.

California Water Watch is available at cww.water.ca.gov/.