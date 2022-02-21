News

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death

Man, 45, died while in custody on theft-related crimes

by Staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 21, 2022, 9:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Santa Clara County Calif. Sheriff Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara County Sheriff Department)

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office announced on Monday the in-custody death of a 45-year-old male inmate.

Based on preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said there appears to be no foul play "at this time."

On Feb. 20, deputies assigned to the Elmwood Correctional Facility were alerted by the inmate's cellmate who had pressed the emergency button inside of the cell, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded and attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, they said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital at approximately 9:24 p.m.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., the man was pronounced deceased by medical staff, the sheriff's office said.

The man, whose name was not released by the sheriff's office, was originally booked into the county jail by the Milpitas Police Department on Feb. 19. He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, and petty theft with priors, the sheriff's office said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The district attorney's office, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, and the sheriff's office are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of death. No further information will be released pending confirmation that the next of kin has been notified and there is more information on the investigation, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death

Man, 45, died while in custody on theft-related crimes

by Staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 21, 2022, 9:26 pm

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office announced on Monday the in-custody death of a 45-year-old male inmate.

Based on preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said there appears to be no foul play "at this time."

On Feb. 20, deputies assigned to the Elmwood Correctional Facility were alerted by the inmate's cellmate who had pressed the emergency button inside of the cell, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded and attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, they said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital at approximately 9:24 p.m.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., the man was pronounced deceased by medical staff, the sheriff's office said.

The man, whose name was not released by the sheriff's office, was originally booked into the county jail by the Milpitas Police Department on Feb. 19. He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, and petty theft with priors, the sheriff's office said.

The district attorney's office, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, and the sheriff's office are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of death. No further information will be released pending confirmation that the next of kin has been notified and there is more information on the investigation, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.