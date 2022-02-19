Santa Clara County to explore regulation of nitrous oxide sales

Supervisor Cindy Chavez raised the subject in a referral to the board. Her office recently became aware of the availability and sale of canisters of the gas at cannabis dispensaries and vape and smoke shops, she said. Nitrous oxide canisters have become a popular way for some people to alter their consciousness, but its misuse and availability to juveniles poses a potential health hazard, Chavez said.

The board voted unanimously on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to have county administrators and the counsel look into how the county would develop an ordinance and public health communication strategies that could help regulate nitrous oxide and raise awareness of its health hazards.

It's often called "laughing gas," a colorless anesthetic used to knock out dental patients before surgery, but nitrous oxide is also being abused as a quick high that has led to deaths, miscarriages and psychotic breaks, according to researchers.

A 1995 study also found a link between nitrous oxide exposure and miscarriages among female dental assistants who were exposed to the drug more than three hours a week.

Nitrous oxide abuse can produce personality changes, anxiety, depression, mania, impulsive and aggressive behavior, hallucinations, delusions and other psychotic symptoms, according to a 2013 study in the journal Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery.

Its recreational use is no laughing matter. Nitrous oxide has led to deaths, causing asphyxiation, according to multiple research studies. Some of those deaths occurred after inhaling nitrous oxide from chargers for whipped cream can dispensers, a race car supercharger tank or gas-filled anesthesia tanks, according to a 1992 study , "Asphyxial Deaths from the Recreational Use of Nitrous Oxide," published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences.

But since the 1970s, it has endured as a party drug with colloquial names such as "whip-its" and "whippets." It ranks as the 10th most popular recreational drug in the world , according to the 2019 Global Drug Survey.

Chavez said she wants to see if the county can legally add its own regulations regarding the sale of nitrous oxide without running afoul of state laws or to have the county Office of Intergovernmental Affairs help support state legislation to regulate and restrict the sale of the gas in dispensaries and smoke and vape shops.

Using nitrous oxide as a recreational drug is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail under California law, but legislation to limit or regulate its sale that was introduced in 2021, 2017 and 2019 failed to pass.

"The threat to youth and others in our community is clear, and so we want to see what our community can do," Chavez said.

