Want to know what's going to be closed on Presidents Day? Look no further.

Many city services won't be available this Monday

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 18, 2022, 9:19 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Many Palo Alto city services will be unavailable due to the Presidents Day holiday on Feb. 21, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Palo Alto public schools and many city services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents Day. Public transit services will operate in a limited capacity. The holiday is officially called Washington's Birthday by the federal government.

Below is a list of local and regional services that will be available Monday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service will be maintained.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a regular schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: Schools will be closed on Monday.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.

