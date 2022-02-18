Want to know what's going to be closed on Presidents Day? Look no further.

Palo Alto public schools and many city services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents Day. Public transit services will operate in a limited capacity. The holiday is officially called Washington's Birthday by the federal government.

Below is a list of local and regional services that will be available Monday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.