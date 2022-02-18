News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Homework report; potential sites for Housing Element

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 21.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review a study pertaining to impact fees and to discuss the city's policies pertaining to usage of pickleball courts. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review its budget assumptions and a resolution approving the issuance of bonds. Board members are also expected to receive reports on homework and human resources. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., or participate online. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to continue its discussion of potential housing sites that would be listed in the 2023-31 Housing Element; and review the annual progress report on the Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss its work plan and proposed exterior change to the Tobey house at 567 Hale St. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

