Power restored to more than 4,500 customers impacted by outage

Service disrupted by Mylar balloon entangled in electrical lines

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 18, 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated: Fri, Feb 18, 2022, 3:05 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Power lines and a utility pole at the intersection of East Meadow Drive and Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

More than 4,500 customers in Palo Alto lost power for about an hour on Friday afternoon in an outage that began shortly after 2 p.m. and that was caused by a Mylar balloon hitting power lines, according to the city.

The outage spanned a major portion of south Palo Alto west of Middlefield Road. This included homes and businesses in the Ventura, Barron Park and Charleston Meadows neighborhoods. It is affected several areas north of Oregon Expressway, including the California Avenue business district and the Evergreen Park and College Terrace neighborhoods, according to the Palo Alto Utilities outage map.

The outage was caused by a Mylar balloon that became entangled in power lines, according to Palo Alto Utilities. As of 2:55 p.m., power was restored to all impacted customers.

In a tweet, Palo Alto Utilities advised to the public to consider alternatives to Mylar balloons, which "are a major cause of power outages and should always be kept away from overhead power lines and utility equipment."

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
1 hour ago

This time it was a balloon again and yes we know they should be kept out of powerlines. But we can't tell the squirrels, the geese, the seagulls to do the same. They have to stay out of our powerlines too.

