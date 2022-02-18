Avalon Yoga International closes after nearly 40 years on Cal. Ave.

A nearly 40-year-old yoga studio on California Avenue has closed due to the rising cost of a new lease, leaving yet another vacant space in the business district. Avalon Yoga International, which was located at 370 California Ave., was popular for its variety of yoga classes that attracted students and instructors alike.

Barbara Wilcox, a yoga instructor who practiced at Avalon, said she was stunned when the studio canceled her class on Feb. 11 and then closed. She also found the website had been taken down.

"It's devastating for Palo Alto. Now, more than at any other time, we need businesses that support health and Avalon Yoga has been doing that for about 40 years," she said.

She credited the yoga studio with offering quality teachers and many varieties of yoga, she said.

"It's brutal that this should happen just as mandates (for COVID-19) are lifting. It's a legacy business," she said.